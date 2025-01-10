Nigerian Students’ Performances In British Schools, Fantastic, Proprietors Declare

* As UK-based schools host exhibition in Nigeria

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Authorities of various schools in the United Kingdom has described as fantastic the performances of Nigerian children in their colleges.

This is contained in a statement by Mark Brooks Education in association with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade, organisers of an exhibition slated for Abuja and Ikoyi, Lagos, respectively from Thursday, January 16 to Sunday, January 19, 2025.

The event is set out to celebrate 17 years of connecting Nigerian families with some of the finest educational independent and state opportunities in the UK.

The statement quoted the Head of Concord College, an independent co-educational international day/boarding school in Shropshire, England, Dr. Michael Truss, as emphasising the remarkable success of Nigerian students.

He said: “Nigerian students will absolutely thrive and have a fantastic time here at Concord.

“Our experience is that they do very, very well, achieving top A-level grades and securing places at leading universities.”

Also, Diana Cree, representing Lancing College, the statement added, noted the increasing reputation of Lancing in Nigeria and highlighted the drive and achievements of Nigerian students.

“They come with charm, warmth, and determination. Three Nigerian upper-sixth students have risen to leadership roles and excelled in academics, sports and debating,” She said.

Similarly, Henrietta Lightwood from Cardiff Sixth Form College shared a similar exciting experience about the Nigerian students.

She said: “Nigerians contribute so much to school life, and they are attracted to Cardiff for its academic results and access to top universities.

“For example, one student from Nigeria has recently progressed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, while another is now studying engineering at Cambridge.”

In his observation, Mark Brooks, Founder of Mark Brooks Education and co-organizer, said the scheduled event provides an ideal opportunity for parents to discover how they can invest in an outstanding education for their children.

According to him, “These schools demonstrate a strong commitment to Nigerian families, with many having a Nigerian student as their head boy or head girl in recent years.

“These events are an ideal opportunity for parents to discover how they can invest in an outstanding education for their children.”

Part of the statement read: “Families are invited to explore schools offering exceptional academic results, boarding facilities, pastoral care, and a proven commitment to welcoming Nigerian girls and boys.

“It will also celebrate the extraordinary accomplishments of Nigerian students at leading UK schools.”

The participating UK-based schools include Aldro Preparatory School, Bromsgrove School, Cardiff Sixth Form College, Concord College, Glenalmond College, Lancing College, Malvern St James Girls’ School and Queen Ethelburga’s Collegiate.

Others are St. Peter’s School, York; The King’s School, Canterbury, and Wellington School.