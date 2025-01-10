NDLEA Seeks Inclusion into Deep Blue Project as NIMASA Pledges Support for Drug Trafficking War

Eromosele Abiodun

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, stated this during a courtesy visit by the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), to NIMASA in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, the Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, commended the NDLEA for its remarkable achievements in combating drug-related crimes across Nigeria. He pledged that NIMASA would collaborate with the NDLEA to secure Nigeria’s maritime space against the illicit shipment of drugs.

This is as Marwa proposed close collaboration between NDLEA and NIMASA through the Deep Blue Project, to enhance the protection of Nigeria’s maritime space.

The Deep Blue Project, a joint initiative of the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Federal Ministry of Defence, is domiciled in NIMASA with contributions from various security agencies, including the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, and the Department of State Services.

Marwa expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized the need for collaboration to address the rising threat of drug trafficking through maritime channels.

“As the agency responsible for controlling drug abuse and trafficking in Nigeria, we recognize that this task requires collaboration with critical stakeholders like NIMASA. The global maritime space has increasingly become a conduit for the illegal movement of drugs, and we are keen to work with NIMASA to address this challenge.

“Recent seizures of illicit drugs transported through Lagos ports underscore the need for joint efforts to secure our ports. Within the NDLEA, we have established a Marine Command to focus on this emerging threat. We propose close collaboration between this unit and NIMASA, particularly through the Deep Blue Project, to enhance the protection of Nigeria’s maritime space,” he said.

The NDLEA Chairman also pledged the agency’s support in sensitizing NIMASA staff and cadets under the National Seafarers Development Program (NSDP) on the dangers of drug abuse.

Mobereola assured Marwa that NIMASA would explore avenues to integrate NDLEA personnel into the existing maritime security architecture, particularly the Deep Blue Project.

He stated: “We are glad to welcome the NDLEA team, led by Brig. Gen. Marwa, whose exemplary leadership has brought significant progress in the fight against illicit drugs. NIMASA is firmly committed to partnering with the NDLEA to tackle the menace of drug trafficking, particularly through our nation’s Ports and Terminals. Together, we can ensure that the Nigerian maritime domain is not exploited for criminal activities.”