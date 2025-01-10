NDDC, Stakeholders Urge Youths to Leverage Digital Tech for Development

The management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), alongside regional stakeholders, has called on Nigerian youths, particularly those in the Niger Delta, to embrace digital technology as a transformative tool to enhance their skills and contribute to national development.

This call was a key resolution from the International Youth Day celebration for Delta youths, in Oleh, Delta State. Organised by the NDDC, the event sought to honour and recognise young innovators who have created impactful digital solutions in the region.

Themed “Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” the programme underscored the pivotal role of young people in harnessing digital tools to drive sustainable development.

According to the NDDC management, the initiative aimed to empower youths with digital skills, provide a platform for showcasing innovations, and foster partnerships that support youth-driven digital solutions.

In his welcome address, NDDC Chairman Mr. Chiedu Ebie, represented by Comrade Michael Akpobire, urged Niger Delta youths to fully embrace digital technology, emphasising its capacity to unlock significant opportunities.

He noted that digital tools can transform young people from job seekers into employers of labour, stressing that the internet space, when used productively, can act as a catalyst for sustainable development in the region.

The keynote speakers Prof. Presly Obukadata, a brand and strategic communication expert from Delta State University Abraka and Dr. Okpako Ejeata, Dean of Computing, University of Delta Agbor, explored the endless opportunities that can be leveraged by youths to contribute to National development and improve on their wellbeing.

Prof. Obukadata in his keynote address titled: “From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,” said that the topic speaks directly to one of the most urgent challenges facing our nation. Reflecting on Nigeria’s economic journey over the past decades reveals that our over-reliance on the status quo has left many youths vulnerable and disconnected from sustainable development.

According to him, “We have often made theoretical commitments without translating them into actionable change.”

He explored how we can harness Nigeria’s abundant resources and our vibrant youth to spark meaningful progress and ensure sustainable growth.

“There is a palpable urgency to this conversation. As our youth population grows – dynamic, tech-savvy, and eager for change – we must seize this moment to redefine our economic landscape. We must unlock the potential of our young people to make the 17 SDGs not just goals, but realities.

“The phrase “clicks to progress” encapsulates the transformative potential of digital engagement among youth in driving sustainable development. The digital landscape has fundamentally altered how young people interact with information, resources, and each other. Specifically, the proliferation of digital technologies enables youth to engage with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in innovative ways. Scholarly research indicates that digital platforms serve as both a medium for knowledge dissemination and a space for collaboration. For instance, social media can amplify youth voices, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose around sustainability issues. This connectivity allows for the rapid exchange of ideas and best practices, which can lead to collective action and advocacy for sustainable initiatives.

“From a pragmatic standpoint, the phrase “clicks to progress” highlights the need for actionable pathways that translate online engagement into tangible outcomes. While digital tools provide avenues for awareness and mobilization, they must be complemented by structured opportunities for youth to contribute meaningfully to sustainable development. Initiatives that bridge the digital divide, such as training programmes in digital literacy and access to technology, are essential. These efforts ensure that all youth, regardless of socioeconomic background, can harness the power of digital tools to effect change,” he added.

Corroborating these points, Dr. Ejeata, called on Delta youths involved in yahoo scam to turn their skills and intellect to more lawful and productive engagement by becoming registered ethical hackers which has more lasting reward and guarantees peace of mind.

He noted that using the internet and digital technology fraudulently can provide momentary gains which cannot last the taste of time, because no matter how smart a criminal thinks he is, the law will some day catch up with him or her.

He therefore, urged relevant government, religious and none governmental organizations to work and redirect the focus and energy Niger Delta youths to use digital platforms and technology positively to the overall benefits of the nation.