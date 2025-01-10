LUBCON Boss, Jani Ibrahim, Honoured by Al-Hikmah University

*Institute hails his enduring legacy of service to humanity

LUBCON founder and Chairman, Alhaji Jani Ibrahim, has been honoured with a honorary Doctorate Degree (PhD) by Al-Hikmah University in Ilorin, Kwara State for his inspiring accomplishments in engineering, scholarships and public service.

Jani Ibrahim is also the 1st Deputy President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

It was on the occasion of the 20th Convocation ceremony of the institution which had Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum as its anniversary lecturer.

This is also as the Alumni Association of the National Institute commended his ensuring legacy of service.

In a felicitation message by the President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador E O Okafor and signed by the Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of the association, congratulated Alhaji Jani, who is also a former President, and an outstanding entrepreneur.

The statement reads: “This well-deserved recognition bears eloquent testimony to your exceptional contributions to national development, your commitment to the values of leadership, excellence, and dedication to uplifting society through engineering, public service and impactful mentorship.

“As a revered leader within AANI and beyond, your achievements continue to inspire and set a remarkable example for others to emulate. The conferment of this prestigious award by Al-Hikmah University Ilorin further portrays your enduring legacy of service to humanity and accomplishment in various spheres of endeavours.

“Therefore AANI congratulates you and celebrates this milestone with you, your family, and your well-wishers, as we pray for more successes, good health, and greater contributions to our nation and humanity.”

The Vice Chancellor of the fast growing Islamic University, Professor Noah Yusuf extolled the virtues of Jani Ibrahim in business and in public service, adding that outstanding men and women of integrity are those deserving of the institution’s honour.

In his address, Governor Zulum of Borno State charged faith-based institutions to produce graduates trained in spirituality and morality to help Nigeria overcome its current moral decadence and social vices.

Delivering the 20th-anniversary lecture themed “Two Decades of Excellence: Al-Hikmah University’s Impact on Scholarship and Educational Development in Nigeria,” Governor Zulum urged Nigerian youth to embrace humility and hard work.

Zulum, who recalled being the son of a peasant farmer and a commercial driver plying the Maiduguri-Okene-Ibadan roads, advised the youth to respect their parents, sacrifice for humanity, and have a love for hard work.

According to him, shortcuts to success often end in regret and disaster. He said: “Hard work is good, but humility takes you far in life.”

“Hard work is one thing, but humility is the best. When I finished my Master’s degree, I went to my village to farm with my parents. I could have remained in Maiduguri wearing babanriga, but because I had to be obedient to my parents, that is why I am what I am today,” he said.

Also speaking, the former governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari, described the founder of Al-Hikmah University, Dr. Abdulraheem Oladimeji, as a great contributor to quality education in Nigeria.

The two-term former governor of Katsina State said that Oladimeji’s efforts to prioritize education in Nigeria have made a meaningful impact on the lives of Nigerian youth.

In his address at the 20th anniversary dinner/award night of the university, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf, regretted that the university’s most pressing challenge is inadequate funding.

The VC also stated that the ripple effect of the funding challenge is the inability to meet some critical needs of the university.

He, therefore, appealed for support from the university’s friends in constructing hostels, building faculty buildings, and jointly constructing classrooms and offices to be endowed after the names of the donors.

He added that scholarship grants for indigent students and research funding for academic staff are among the many problems facing the university.