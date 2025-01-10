Double Laurels for Dr Vincent Ebuh and Petrolog at PETAN Awards

In an industry fraught with challenges and intense global competition, only a few names stand out as trailblazers—those whose vision, resilience, and innovation have shaped the sector’s future. One such name is Dr. Vincent Ebuh, a pioneering figure in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry and the founder of Petrolog, the country’s first indigenous oil and gas services company. His extraordinary contributions and decades of unwavering dedication were recognised in spectacular fashion at the 2024 PETAN Awards, where he and his company received a rare double honour. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that this prestigious recognition not only underscores his remarkable achievements but also highlights the enduring impact of Petrolog on both the local and international oil and gas landscape

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) recently honoured Dr. Vincent Ebuh and his company, Petrolog, with a rare double recognition at the 2024 PETAN Awards. The event, held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos, marked a milestone for the indigenous oil and gas services company and its visionary chairman.

Dr. Ebuh was bestowed with the Distinctive Leadership Medal of Honour Award, recognising his pioneering efforts in establishing Nigeria’s first oil and gas services company. His foresight and determination in founding Petrolog in 1980 paved the way for other indigenous firms in the sector, earning him widespread respect and admiration. The organisers described him as “a visionary, dogged fighter, and an incredible innovator” whose passion drives his every idea.

Constant Accolades

This isn’t the first time Dr Ebuh has received such accolades. In 2014, PETAN honoured him with the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Oil and Gas Industry, a testament to his enduring influence and contributions. Earlier, in 2011, he was presented with the Lion of Africa Award for outstanding private sector leadership by Ronald H. Brown in Washington, DC. His remarkable career continued to attract international recognition when he was named Top Executive and Professional of the Year 2015 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition, based in Farmingdale, New York. More recently, in 2022, he was listed among the 50 Most Impactful African CEOs by The Guardian.

Significant Contributions

In addition to these awards, Dr Ebuh has made significant contributions through his intellectual work. He authored the book International Trade: Third World Dilemma: Implication for African Countries before Year 2000, which used Nigeria as a case study to explore trade challenges facing developing nations. His thought leadership extends to policy advocacy, having presented several memoranda to the Nigerian government offering solutions to the perennial shortages of petroleum products in the country.

Intellectual, Corporate Achievements

Beyond his intellectual and corporate achievements, Dr Ebuh boasts an impressive academic and professional background. He is an alumnus of Harvard, Stanford, Oxford, and Georgetown Universities, institutions renowned for producing world-class leaders. Professionally, he holds Fellowships from several prestigious bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Management, the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, and the Nigerian Institute of Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN). His entrepreneurial spirit is further reflected in his role as a Co-founder of Zenith Bank PLC, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions, established in 1990.

Dr Ebuh’s wealth of experience spans over four decades, during which he has overseen strategic planning, daily operations, financial management, and workforce development for over 650 employees. He is also the President of the Nigerian-Venezuelan Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Entrepreneurship Institute of Houston.

Awards at PETAN

Reflecting on his latest recognition, Dr Ebuh expressed his gratitude, saying: “I am thrilled with the continued recognition by PETAN of our role as first movers in the oil and gas services sector in Nigeria. It is heartening to see an association committed to promoting and rewarding excellence in a society where it often goes unrecognised.”

No sooner had Dr Ebuh descended from the stage after receiving his personal award than the atmosphere at the Oriental Hotel was charged once more, with the announcement of Petrolog as the First PETAN Pioneer Company. This rare double honour highlights the company’s significant contributions to the oil and gas industry over the years.

Speaking on why Petrolog deserved this accolade, PETAN Chairman Engr. Wole Ogunsanya said, “Petrolog brings energy to the world as an integrated provider of solutions for the entire oil and gas lifecycle. Established over four decades ago, the company has grown its services to include marine vessels, saturation diving, drilling services, engineering and design, subsea construction, and digital software solutions.”

With a presence on four continents and more than 10 offices worldwide, Petrolog has evolved into a conglomerate with a workforce of over 650 dedicated professionals. The company’s global reach and commitment to providing world-class services make it a leader in its field. Engr Ogunsanya added, “Petrolog’s teams work with a singular focus and vision to provide professional services in each area of operation, ensuring clients’ needs are met with excellence.”

Dr Ebuh, in his response, reiterated the company’s dedication to solving industry challenges. “Whatever the requirement, great or small, our team stands ready to find the solutions to address the challenges,” he said.

Since its inception in 1994, the PETAN Award for Excellence has recognised companies and individuals who distinguish themselves through innovation, resilience, and quality service delivery in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry. The association itself was established as a platform for exchanging ideas among stakeholders, policymakers, and major operators in the sector.

The double recognition for Dr Ebuh and Petrolog comes at a time when the Nigerian oil and gas industry faces numerous challenges, including environmental concerns, infrastructure deficits, security issues, and regulatory hurdles. With fluctuating global oil prices and increasing competition from other oil-producing nations, only the most resilient companies continue to thrive. PETAN’s decision to honour Petrolog reflects the company’s ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining high standards.

Enduring Legacy

Dr Ebuh’s legacy in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector is undeniable. From pioneering indigenous service provision to influencing policy and fostering international partnerships, he has left an indelible mark on the industry. The double awards not only celebrate his past achievements but also signal confidence in his continued leadership.

As the evening drew to a close, one thing was clear: Dr Vincent Ebuh and Petrolog remain at the forefront of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, setting standards for excellence and inspiring future generations of entrepreneurs.