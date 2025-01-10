Communities Protest Alleged Exploitation by Company in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

Indigenes of Okitipupa, Irele and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas of Ondo State have protested against the alleged exploitation and failure to honour agreement reached with the communities in the past by the Ondo Oil Palm Company (OOPC).

The protesters under the umbrella of ‘Ikale Supreme Civil Right Council’ (ISCRC), while speaking at a press conference in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday said for the past 71 years of the company’s establishment, the host communities have lived in misery while the firm, under the guise of government backing, has been extorting its resources to the detriment of the people.

Basically, they alleged that the company has failed to honour the agreement with its legitimate land owners across the host communities, hence, the need to reclaim the land.

Orimisan Adelokiki, who spoke on behalf of the group, noted that the decision to reclaim the land was based on legal counsel, citing amendments to the Land Use Act, which grant landowners the right to repossess their land if tenants breach agreements.

He pointed out that OOPC had failed to honour its obligations to the people despite generating billions of naira in revenue from their land.

“The record we have shows that on March 31, 1954, an agreement was signed at the provincial office of the Native Authority of Okitipupa at the time, in which our forefathers released a large expanse of land, approximately 50,000 hectares, across these communities for the cultivation of oil palm plantations.

“This agreement formed the foundation of the partnership and joint venture. However, it is disheartening to note that since the inception of this agreement, the terms have not been fulfilled. The responsibilities of the company to the community, as outlined in the document, have not been met.

“In the last 35 years, the company has ceased operations, leaving the community to suffer. Currently, there is no available land in Olokola for people to build houses or establish businesses despite the growing food insecurity in the country.

“After reviewing the records, it is evident that companies need to adhere to the agreements they sign. Given that this company is a Public Limited Company (PLC) regulated by the Stock Exchange, it is required to comply with corporate laws. Unfortunately, these obligations have been neglected.”

According to Adelokiki, the advanced cultivation of oil palm, which allows for direct export to international organizations, including aviation firms, has been introduced to the region by the group. He explained that the local communities have embraced this improved system, with many currently engaged in the production process.

The community, Adelokiki disclosed, has written several letters to OOPC and relevant authorities, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), requesting an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of N10.7 billion generated from the land between 2021 and 2024. “Despite this substantial revenue, not one naira has been invested back into our land,” he said, challenging OOPC to identify any social or infrastructural development it had undertaken in the communities.

“For a company to operate on our land for over 70 years without meaningful engagement demonstrates the patience and amicability of our people. We urge the state government to advise investors to adhere to the terms of the agreement. The community has appointed a transition committee to oversee the management of the land. We are peacefully reclaiming our land, and work has already commenced. Employment opportunities will be announced within the next week for people to start working on their land.”

However, the Managing Director of OOPC, Taiwo Adewole, described the group’s claim as an unprovoked propaganda to smear the good image of the company by certain unscrupulous elements.

“We want to say it again that this company is open to constructive engagement from our host communities and others desirous of conducting legitimate businesses. As part of the management vision to chart a new course, we have put in place a robust corporate social responsibility mechanism, CSR, to reinvent a strong chemistry between the host communities and the company. It must be noted that this company is not in any way in disagreement with its legitimate land owners across the host communities.

“It’s suffice to know that OOP Plc entered into an agreement with each host community, and that’s the reason our estates are named after each host community. At no time did we enter into any uniform agreement called Ikaleland.

“In each estate, there is a land owner’s body that deals with issues regarding land matter that may arise from time to time. At the moment, we are yet to receive any complaint of indebtedness to any of our land owners across the three local government areas, Okitipupa, Irele and Ese-Odo.

“For the avoidance of doubt, anyone with such evidence of indebtedness to any land owners and/or families can come forward for necessary clarification and prompt action.

“As a matter of fact, we have been discharging our obligations to them up to date, and we are expected to discharge the current obligation to various families this month. Expectedly, we are appealing to our landowners to please brief their wards about the symbiotic chemistry that has subsisted between the company and the landowners over the years,” he stated.