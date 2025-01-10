BLAME GAMES CAN’T HELP TCHIANI

The Nigerien leader should seek mutual cooperation instead of engaging in blame-game, argues THEOPHILUS ABBAH

Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani, in a video circulated in many parts of Nigeria and West Africa, breached the long-standing cordial relationship between Niger Republic and Nigeria since the two countries gained independence in 1960. For over 60 years and in their interactions with the ten previous civilian and military presidents of the Francophone country, Nigeria and Niger Republic have been engaged in mutual respect for each order, socio-economic diplomacy, security and military collaboration against non-state actors working against the two sovereign states. President Tchiani’s outburst against Nigeria’s officials, including National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency [NIA] Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar was a strange aberration from the cooperation between the two countries over the years.

Without concrete evidence, the Nigerien leader accused Nigeria of colluding with France to destabilize his country, claiming that France had made a substantial payment to President Bola Tinubu to establish a military base in Nigeria. The military ruler whose country has been collaborating with Nigeria to fight Lakurawa terrorist group, ironically also alleged that Nigeria was aware of the formation of that organization and deliberately chose to ignore it. Additionally, Tchiani accused Nigeria of seeking to sabotage the Trans-Saharan gas pipeline and disrupt agriculture in Niger.

It was clear to the discerning mind that Tchiani’s objective for releasing the message was to create disaffection between the Nigerian people and the federal government. An indicator for this was the fact that he spoke in Hausa Language, an attempt to send the message to the majority of the Nigerian people who populate the seven states that have cultural, religious and linguistic affinity with Niger Republic in both the North-West and North-East of Nigeria. The states include Katsina, Kano, Jigawa, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe and Kebbi. The two countries’ relationship predated the colonial era. The Hausa, Fulani, Kanuri, Shuwa Arab, Zabarmawa, Arawa, Kabawa and other ethnic groups in the North share a lot in common with the people of Niger Republic. President Tchiani was not unaware of this depth of relationship. He capitalised on it to whip up sentiments against the Tinubu administration.

Considering this affinity, over the years, Nigeria has provided significant support to Niger Republic. In the area of security, Nigeria and Niger have collaborated closely, particularly in combating Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the region. Joint military operations and intelligence sharing have been key components of that cooperation. Nigeria has provided economic aid to Niger, including financial support and development projects aimed at improving infrastructure and boosting economic growth. Nigeria has offered humanitarian assistance to Niger, especially during times of crisis, such as droughts and food shortages. This aid has included food supplies, medical assistance, and other essential resources. Diplomatically, the two countries have maintained strong diplomatic ties, with regular high-level visits and meetings to discuss bilateral issues and strengthen their relationship.

It is unthinkable, therefore, that a country that has done so much for Niger Republic would collaborate with France and a terrorist organisation to sabotage Niger Republic’s oil export. Nigeria was actively involved in ensuring that the oil refinery took shape. Nigeria’s Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Niger’s government signed agreements to design and construct the refinery. Why would Nigeria sabotage the project for which it has made significant financial contribution?

The trouble with Tchiani is that since he took over power on June 26, 2023, he has been unable to fulfill the promises the military junta made to the people of Niger Republic. Many Nigerien citizens are frustrated with the economic situation. They feel that the government has failed to address poverty and unemployment effectively. This has led to uncertainty and a lack of trust in the government. Tchiani’s allegations against Nigeria and France have been seen by some as attempts to divert attention from his administration’s shortcomings.

Since he made those allegations, some journalists have taken the trouble to visit Kebbi State to find out if there was a French military base in that part of Nigeria. Clearly there was none. President Tchiani’s claims lacked evidence. The Nigerien leader is facing the reality of the fact that a military coup is not an end in itself when it comes to providing the kind of leadership his country deserves. Being president requires hard work and statecraft.

Niger Republic, Mali, and Burkina Faso have pulled out of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and driven French, UK and European Union security personnel from their countries. Those are populist actions, which are not enough to salvage their countries, as they must have found out by now. They must be engaging other countries on strategic security and economic issues. Nigeria, on its part, has pledged support for Niger Republic. The two countries must come together through bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with common challenges. For instance, the Multinational Joint Task Force remains the military agency that can tackle the Lakurawa terrorist group. The right way to deal with the situation is for Nigeria and Niger Republic to unite on that front to deal with the terrorist group. It is good that the Nigerian government has stretched its hand of fellowship toward Tchiani. The Nigerien leader must not allow the opportunity to work with Nigeria to slip away. He must seek mutual cooperation instead of engaging in baseless blame-game.

Abbah, PhD, is a newspaper editor and academic