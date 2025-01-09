  • Thursday, 9th January, 2025

Stop Parading Yourself as Our President, Unilorin Alumni Mgt Tells Fasakin

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Authorities  of the University of Ilorin has  cautioned the former President of the Alumni Association of the University, Dr.Wale Fasakin, to stop parading himself as the president of the alumni association with immediate effect.

The university said that the tenure of Dr. Fasakin “came to an end in 2021 through a resolution of the Association’s Congress while a new executive committee led by Prof. Abdulrazaq Olubusuyi Kilani was inaugurated.

Speaking with newsmen in Ilorin yesterday, the institution’s director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Kunle Akogun, however  condemned  the actions of  Fasakin, who has continued to parade himself as the Association’s President.

 Akogun explained that, “the tenure of Dr Fasakin “came to an end in 2021 through a resolution of the Association’s Congress.” 

He added that “a Caretaker Committee was, thereafter, put in place and it ran the affairs of the Association till the August 2024 Congress where the new Kilani-led exco was elected”.

But the former president was reported recently to have led some people on what they called a ‘courtesy visit’ to an alumna of the University, the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Services, Mrs Kemi Nandap, claiming that the visit was by the National Executive Committee of the Unilorin Alumni Association. 

  Akogun said: “Even though the university management does not want to dabble into the internal affairs of the Alumni Association, it can no longer sit back and watch the existing unity in the Association to be destroyed by needless wrangling.”

The university spokesman noted that “the management appreciates the relevance of the Association and its potential to make positive contributions to the overall development of the University and so it would stridently continue to find a way of promoting internal peace and harmony within the Association.”

While calling on Dr Fasakin to stop parading himself as National President of the Unilorin Alumni Association, especially as a new executive committee is already in place, Mr. Akogun “urged all corporate organisations, government officials, and other well-meaning individuals as well as stakeholders of the University to stop giving audience to Dr Fasakin or transacting any business with him, as he has ceased to be an official of the Association and so, is no longer in any position to represent it.”

