Stanbic IBTC Bank Secures Top Spot in KPMG Rankings for Retail and SME Banking

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has topped the Retail Banking and SME Banking categories in the recently concluded 2024 KPMG West Africa Banking Industry Customer Experience Survey.

The achievement marks the fourth consecutive year Stanbic IBTC Bank has led in Retail Banking with a customer experience score of 75.5 per cent and the second consecutive year it has dominated the SME Banking segment with an impressive score of 77.3 per cent.

Key updates to its mobile app, such as enhanced security features and personalised budgeting tools, have reinforced the bank’s leadership position. One retail customer shared, “Stanbic IBTC’s responsiveness and quick resolution of unusual account activity reaffirmed my confidence in their services.”

In the SME Banking segment, Stanbic IBTC Bank continues to shine with its dedication to addressing the unique needs of small and medium enterprises. Customers have highlighted the bank’s efficient payment processing, proactive issue resolution, and personalised relationship management. A survey respondent stated, “Stanbic IBTC’s SME services have been a game changer for my business, offering unmatched support and solutions that are both timely and effective.”

Commenting on this achievement, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi said: “We are honored to be recognised as Nigeria’s top Retail and SME bank for four and two consecutive years respectively. This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and excellence. We will continue to raise the bar in providing financial services that empower individuals and businesses across Nigeria.”