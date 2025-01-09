My Visit to Nigeria Meant to Reinforce Chino-Nigeria Relations, Says Minister 

.Tuggar: MoUs with China at different stages of implementation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, has said his visit to Nigeria is to reinforce relations between his home country, Nigeria, the rest of the African continent and deliver on the understandings reached at the September 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang made the disclosure on Thursday during his meeting with his Nigerian counterpart, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, in Abuja.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, who is also visiting other African countries, explained that his ongoing visit is to keep to the tradition of visiting Africa first in the new year.

Wang, while maintaining that the essence of the visit is to discuss how to deliver on the 10 partnership actions reached at the FOCAC Beijing meeting, said he remained optimistic that the meeting will produce new common understandings between both countries.

He said: “My visit this time is to further the tradition of the Chinese foreign minister visiting Africa as the first overseas visit of the new year.

“It is also to discuss with my African friends how to deliver on the important common understandings reached at the FOCAC Beijing meeting, and with Nigeria, in particular the 10 partnership actions, and to provide new substance to our comprehensive strategic partnership. I am sure that our meeting today will produce new common understandings and that you and your colleagues will continue to work for the growth of our relations.”

The visiting Foreign Minister, who is also a Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, acknowledged the role of Nigeria in Africa.

He expressed optimism that both countries will continue to understand and support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests in pursuit of development and vitalisation, for mutual benefit.

He said: “Nigeria is a major African country with global influence. It is an important member of the global South. As we work for Africa’s peace and development, Nigeria plays an irreplaceable and important role.

“China has all along viewed and developed relations with Nigeria from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, hoping to further our solidarity and cooperation. We will continue to understand and support each other on issues concerning our respective core interests, and as we both pursue development and vitalisation, continue to pursue cooperation for mutual benefit. Under the guidance of our two presidents, we have achieved abundant fruits in our cooperation across the board, delivering real benefits to our two peoples.”

He noted that last year, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister paid an official visit to China, where in Beijing, the first plenary meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee between the two countries was held and the mutually beneficial cooperation across the board was effected.

He told Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister that: “You made important contributions to the success of the meeting. And then in September, President Tinubu visited China for the FOCAC Beijing Summit and paid a state visit. It was a full success.

“Our two sides agreed to elevate our relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, ushering in new and brighter prospects for our relations. Nigeria made important contributions to the success of the FOCAC Beijing Summit and China commended.”

On his part, Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tuggar, reinstated the country’s determination to keep to the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with China in September 2024.

Tuggar revealed that the MoUs are currently at various stages of implementation.

The minister, while expressing the continued support for China, including the One China Principle, said both countries shared a rich history and mutual respect for each other.

He said: “You have mutual respect and a shared commitment to advancing peace, stability and prosperity. Moreso, our cooperation has yielded fruitful results in various fields including trade, investment, infrastructure development, and cultural exchange. As we explore new avenues for collaboration, I wish to acknowledge China’s remarkable progress in economic development, technological innovation and global leadership.

“Nigeria, too, is undergoing significant transformations driven by our vision to become a more prosperous, peaceful and egalitarian nation.

“Consequently, during our discussions, I look forward to exploring avenues to deepen our bilateral engagement, particularly in areas such as trade facilitation, capacity building, and people-to-people exchanges.

“I am confident that our deliberations will yield meaningful outcomes in fostering a brighter future for our nations and our peoples.

“Your Excellency would always be certain of Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the One China Principle and assured of our continued support for China at the international stage.

“The almost intuitive nature of Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship and continuous collaboration with China has been devoid of disputes, bringing about substantial benefits to both countries.

“In addition, Nigeria recognises and appreciates the high-level visits between the officials of the two countries that have helped in shaping and strengthening this existing relationship between both countries.”