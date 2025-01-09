A NEW DAWN FOR THE SOUTH-EAST?

The South-east is looking forward to the fulfilment of President Tinubu’s pledge, writes PAT ONUKWULI

President Bola Tinubu’s visit to Enugu on January 4, 2025, has offered some hope as the South-east continues to battle rising insecurity, heavy military and police presence, and inadequate infrastructure. Tinubu promised to prioritise the region’s development in his address, pledging to complete the Eastern Rail line and connect Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. He also committed to harnessing the oil and gas resources in the Anambra Basin and promised that his administration would work alongside South-east states to support their developmental efforts.

The South-east of Nigeria has had a stony relationship with Abuja. For instance, Buhari’s presidency largely ignored the South-east. In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial comment at the United States Institute of Peace highlighted a political reality that sidelined the region. His remark, suggesting that areas which overwhelmingly supported him should not be treated the same as those with minimal support, was more than just a recognition of political bias. It indicated that the South-east was not a priority for his administration.

The historical wounds in the South-east, particularly those left by the Nigerian Civil War of the 1960s, continue to influence the region’s political and economic landscape. While the war ended decades ago, its effects are still felt in the region’s socio-economic challenges. The promises made by the federal government after the war, which included reconciliation and reconstruction, have largely remained unfulfilled.

Key infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, homes, and industries destroyed during the conflict, have yet to be properly rebuilt. Despite being home to one of Nigeria’s most dynamic economies, the region has not fully recovered or competed with other parts of the country. It continues to face the dual challenge of contributing to Nigeria’s economy while struggling to access the benefits of its efforts.

Under the Buhari administration, a few key infrastructural projects were pushed as successes in the South-east, including the Second Niger Bridge and the expansion of the Enugu airport runway. However, these projects were perceived as slow-moving and insufficient to meet the region’s growing demands. The Second Niger Bridge, although a significant achievement, has taken years to complete, and it was not until December 2022 that the bridge was opened to local traffic, with the official inauguration taking place in May 2023. But for the people of the South-east, the long delays, paired with a lack of significant progress on roads like the Enugu-Port Harcourt and Enugu-Onitsha Expressways, left many questioning the steadfast commitment of the federal government to the region.

The Second Niger Bridge, publicised as a symbol of progress and hope, remains incomplete without the infrastructure to connect it effectively to the rest of the region. Roads leading to the bridge remain poorly maintained, with many in the Southeast seeing these unfulfilled promises as further evidence of the government’s neglect. What good is a bridge if the roads leading to it remain impassable? How can a region prosper if its infrastructure is in disrepair? Or what good is a bridge if the access roads are constantly under heavy military and police blockage?

Contrastingly, other regions, such as the South-west and South-south, have benefitted from more visible infrastructural investments. In the South-west, projects like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway have received much-needed attention, while the South-south has seen the expansion of critical port facilities. The Northern regions, too, have enjoyed significant investments in rail networks, roads, and energy. Yet, despite its vital role in Nigeria’s industrial base, the South-east has continued to face infrastructural deficits, inadequate security, and insufficient federal government presence.

The economic ramifications of this neglect are severe. The South-east is home to Nigeria’s most industrious people, with a robust industrial base that, if adequately supported, could fuel national economic growth. However, lacking essential infrastructure, particularly transport and energy, has stunted business growth.

On top of these economic challenges, the people of the South-east have been grappling with rising insecurity. The once-peaceful region has seen an uptick in violence, driven by a mix of armed groups advocating for a separate state of Biafra and criminal gangs taking advantage of the instability. The federal government’s response has been to deploy military and police forces, but this heavy-handed approach has only exacerbated the situation, creating an atmosphere of fear and mistrust. While these forces were meant to ensure peace, they have often been perceived as an occupying presence, leading to further distrust between the government and the people.

Military checkpoints and roadblocks across the region have become a daily burden, adding to the economic strain. These security measures, rather than ensuring safety, have hindered business and personal travel. Rising transportation costs due to delays and harassment at these checkpoints have deepened the economic challenges.

Furthermore, the region’s security situation has been worsened by frequent abductions, armed robberies, and other forms of violent crime, further destabilising the local economy.

In this fraught environment, the call for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has become another flashpoint in the region’s relationship with the federal government. Kanu’s arrest and detention have been perceived by many in the South-east as a symbol of the region’s continued marginalisation. While the federal government insists that Kanu’s actions threatened national security, many in the South-east view his imprisonment as indicative of the broader issues of political exclusion and injustice faced by the region.

Amid these dissatisfactions, Tinubu’s words signal a potential shift in the federal government’s approach to the South-east, with a focus on delivering tangible results. Furthermore, Tinubu’s signing of the bill establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) is a historic move that could signal a new era of development for the region. The SEDC aims to address the region’s long-standing infrastructural and environmental challenges. This commission represents a commitment to long-term growth and a recognition of the significance of the South-east to Nigeria’s future. It is a step toward healing the historical wounds of the past and providing the region with the tools needed for economic recovery.

Despite these positive steps, the people of the South-east remain cautious. They have heard promises before, and many feel they have gone unfulfilled. Tinubu’s words must be followed by action if he is to earn the trust of the South-east. The region’s challenges are vast, and the people have suffered long enough from neglect and underdevelopment.

The South-east deserves better: an economy that works for its people, infrastructure that supports growth, and a security environment that fosters peace and trust. Establishing the SEDC and Tinubu’s pledge to complete the Eastern Rail line is a good start, but it must be just the beginning. The South-east is ready for a new dawn, but only time will tell whether Tinubu’s pledge will lead to lasting change or fade into another unfulfilled promise. The region and Nigeria’s future hinge on the actions that follow these words.

Onukwuli PhD, writes from Bolton, UK

patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk