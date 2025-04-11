Ake Pavilion Controversy and Ogun’s Political Crossroads

Kunle Somorin writes about the controversy surrounding on-going Ake Pavilion project in Abeokuta facilitated by Ogun West ranking Senator, Adeola Olamilekan, which is being politicised by supporters of former Governor of Ogun state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.a

In the bustling heart of Abeokuta, an elderly Egba artisan once remarked, “A pavilion is not just a roof over our heads; it is a symbol of our pride, our unity, and our future.” His words, spoken during the early days of the Ake Pavilion project, resonate deeply today as the controversy surrounding its completion unfolds—a litmus test for leadership, legacy, and the priorities of Ogun State’s political elite.

At the centre of this debate lies the allegation by Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s team that Senator Adeola Olamilekan diverted funds earmarked for the Ake Pavilion project to other initiatives, including a library in Ewang Estate Extension, interestingly also located in Abeokuta.

However, the facts tell a different story. The budgetary allocation in question explicitly stated “Renovation of Ake Pavilion Roofing and Other Facilities, Ogun State,” making it clear that the funds were not exclusively designated for the Ake Pavilion. Senator Adeola’s facilitation of the library project, funded through federal appropriations, exemplifies an inclusive approach to governance that transcends political rivalries and geographical boundaries.

The irony of these accusations becomes even more pronounced when one considers Senator Amosun’s own record on project completion. His tenure as governor was marked by numerous abandoned initiatives, including the Ogun State Airport, Deputy Governor’s Office complex, the Lambe-Akute-Alagbole-Ijoko Road, Abeokuta-Sagamu road, and a phoney 250-bed hospital, among many others. For a man who championed the mantra of “building the future,” these unfinished projects serve as a poignant reminder of missed opportunities. It is, therefore, particularly ironic for his team to critique Senator Adeola, whose track record exemplifies a results-oriented approach to governance.

Philosophically, this controversy invites a broader reflection on the nature of leadership. Is governance a platform for self-aggrandisement and legacy-building, or a sacred trust to serve the people? The vilification of Senator Adeola—a man whose actions have consistently aligned with the welfare of Ogun State’s people—raises troubling questions about the priorities of his detractors. Could this be part of a broader tenure elongation agenda, aimed at planting a loyalist in Government House, Ibara? Or might it hint at unresolved political ambitions, as evidenced by two failed gubernatorial bids for his stooges in 2019 and 2023?

Adding another layer to this discourse is the zoning agreement in Ogun State, which rotates the governorship among the three senatorial districts. Senator Adeola’s rumoured interest in the 2027 governorship has intensified political manoeuvring, with groups like the Egba Coalition’s “Egba Lokan Agenda 2027” tossing up other candidates. While denying endorsements, another splinter—more influential and intellectual—faction of the same group insists that Adeola is as qualified as any other Egba aspirant owing to his mother’s ancestry of Kemta.

His widespread popularity and proven track record, according to them, should suffice. Cultural and regional jingoism notwithstanding, the heightened stakes and strategic positioning that characterise Ogun State’s political landscape should assuage parochial sensibilities.

Equally significant are the allegations regarding the supposed implications of Senator Adeola’s actions in Ogun Central. Is it truly an affront to Amosun’s legacy for Adeola, as a representative of Ogun West, to undertake development projects in Abeokuta? Or could his actions, rooted in his maternal ties to Egba Alake and his broader commitment to Ogun State, be seen as an inclusive approach to governance? These are questions that merit not only answers but a willingness to move beyond narrow interpretations of regional politics. It is on record that Adeola has similar welfare projects even in Ogun East and does not appear to toe the line of sectionalism like Amosun. After all, the resources being expended belong to all the regions.

The timing of this controversy, coinciding with the Lisabi Day celebration—a moment of pride for the Egba people—adds another layer of complexity. Senator Adeola’s Empire Pavilion, funded principally with personal resources, mirrors the purpose of Amosun’s Ake Pavilion, which Amosun claims as his legacy project. Adeola completed this project before switching to Ogun West in furtherance of his progressive politics. The fact that Amosun could not complete the Abeokuta Palace Pavilion during his tenure only amplifies the irony of his criticisms.

How, then, does one reconcile the fact that Senator Ibikunle Amosun, with 16 uninterrupted years in government—both as a senator and two-term governor—could not complete the Ake project, with his vilification of a man who has barely begun his journey as Ogun West’s representative? The apparent irony in the timing and tone of this critique raises larger questions about legacy, priorities, and governance.

In the spirit of unity, the Amosun camp owes the Egba people an apology for the numerous unfinished projects that mark its legacy. Recognising past shortcomings is not a sign of weakness but a gesture of strength—one that could foster collaboration and shared vision. Why not seize the moment to rally behind a man whose focus on progress, rather than bickering and red herrings, could signal a new dawn for Ogun State?

Worse still is the cacophony of claims and counterclaims on social media, which, while spirited, risks overshadowing the greater purpose of governance and progress. Politics, at its best, is a contest of ideas—a platform for visionaries to articulate solutions that uplift communities and inspire collective action. When discourse devolves into personal attacks and petty squabbles, it diminishes the very essence of leadership and distracts from the pressing needs of the people. Ogun State deserves better than the fleeting theatrics of online hirelings; it deserves leaders and citizens who prioritise substance over spectacle.

Let us rise above the fray and embrace a higher calling—one that seeks unity in diversity and progress through collaboration. The challenges facing Ogun State require thoughtful deliberation, innovative solutions, and a shared commitment to the common good. Those who wield influence, whether in politics or public discourse, must temper their words with wisdom and their actions with integrity. Only then can the politics of ideas thrive, paving the way for a brighter future where Ogun State’s leaders and citizens work together to build a legacy of excellence and inclusivity.

Clearly, the Ake Pavilion controversy is emblematic of broader tensions within Ogun State’s political landscape, one shaped by legacy disputes, zoning agreements, and governance priorities.

At the centre of this discourse lies Senator Adeola—a progressive welfarist whose actions have consistently aligned with the welfare of the people. This is not the time for infighting or political mudslinging but an opportunity to unite behind shared goals. Ogun State’s future will be brighter if its leaders work together to harness the power of collective vision and action. After all, what is politics if not the art of the possible?

-Somorin writes Abeokuta