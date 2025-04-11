 IBOK-ETE IBAS AND THE RIVERS STATE EMERGENCY

The sole administrator must lead with a clear vision, a steady hand, and a commitment to both security and governance excellence, writes ABIODUN OLUWADARE

A state of emergency is one of the most drastic constitutional measures a government can take in response to a serious security threat. It is not a routine political intervention but an extraordinary decision signaling a breakdown of governance, law, and order. When declared, it typically indicates that conventional civil authority has been rendered ineffective, and urgent action is necessary to prevent total anarchy.

The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, resulting in the suspension of the Governor and the state legislature, underscores the severity of the crisis. As a major oil-producing region and a commercial hub, Rivers State plays a pivotal role in Nigeria’s political and economic landscape. Instability here has national and even international implications.

Against this backdrop, the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the Administrator of Rivers State is more than just a bureaucratic decision—it is a strategic move aimed at restoring stability and order. His wealth of experience in security management, strategic leadership, and crisis response makes him uniquely suited for this challenging assignment.

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas is not just another military officer. He is a seasoned strategist, an expert in security management, and a leader with deep experience in navigating Nigeria’s complex national security landscape.

Having served as the Chief of the Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021, he played a crucial role in Nigeria’s maritime security operations. During his tenure, he spearheaded efforts to combat piracy, illegal oil bunkering, sea robbery, and other maritime crimes—issues that directly impact the Niger Delta region, including Rivers State. His leadership was instrumental in strengthening Nigeria’s naval capabilities and fostering regional security collaborations.

His appointment as Rivers State administrator is no accident. His career has been defined by discipline, strategic thinking, and crisis management—all qualities urgently needed to stabilize Rivers State under the present quagmire.

The foremost challenge in Rivers State is the breakdown of security, which necessitated the emergency intervention. The state has witnessed recurring violence, political rivalries escalating into armed conflicts, and criminal activities undermining public safety. It would be recalled that Rivers State is at the heart of Nigeria’s once restive oil producing Niger Delta region and the emergency rule declaration was pronounced following reports of explosions rocking oil pipelines. As a former military chief, Vice Admiral Ibas is expected to take decisive action in restoring law and order. His administration will likely emphasize intelligence-led security operations and a coordinated approach among security agencies to neutralize emerging threats.

However, restoring order requires more than deploying security forces. A balanced strategy that combines firm enforcement with dialogue and engagement with key stakeholders is crucial. A heavy-handed approach could escalate tensions, while a well-calibrated response can bring lasting peace.

Rivers State has long been a battleground for intense political rivalries, which have at times turned violent. Vice Admiral Ibas steps into this politically charged environment with a mandate to act as a stabilizing force. His military background, emphasizing neutrality and discipline, gives him an advantage in ensuring governance is not influenced by partisan interests.

To succeed, he must engage political actors across different factions, build confidence among stakeholders, and demonstrate impartiality. His ability to de-escalate tensions through strategic engagement will be a key determinant of his success.

Given his vast experience in military operations, Vice Admiral Ibas is expected to bring a sophisticated and intelligence-driven approach to security management in Rivers State.

This means strengthening collaboration between the military, police, and other security agencies to ensure a unified response to threats. Under his leadership, proactive intelligence gathering should take precedence over reactive security measures.

His understanding of the region’s security dynamics—especially issues like oil bunkering, cult-related violence, and armed militancy—positions him well to implement measures that address the root causes of insecurity.

As a vital economic hub, Rivers State contributes significantly to Nigeria’s oil revenue and overall economic output. Political instability and security challenges threaten investors’ confidence, disrupt business operations, and affect the livelihoods of millions.

A major task for Vice Admiral Ibas will be to reassure the business community, restore economic stability, and create an environment where commercial activities can thrive. This will involve stabilizing security, addressing concerns from local and foreign investors, and ensuring that economic infrastructure remains operational.

Additionally, his administration must prioritize the welfare of ordinary citizens by ensuring that public services—education, healthcare, and infrastructure—continue to function despite the emergency.

Preparing Rivers State for a Return to Civil Rule:

While his appointment is meant to address an urgent crisis, it is not a permanent arrangement. A state of emergency is a temporary measure, and the ultimate goal is to restore democratic governance.

Vice Admiral Ibas will be judged not only by how well he stabilizes the state but also by how effectively he paves the way for a smooth transition back to civilian leadership. His tenure must be marked by institutional strengthening, confidence-building measures, and policies that ensure a peaceful return to democratic rule.

This means developing a road map for democratic restoration, ensuring fair governance in the interim period, and fostering an atmosphere where credible elections can take place once stability is achieved.

Vice Admiral Ibas has the opportunity to shape his legacy positively, but history has shown that even the most robust and disciplined leaders can succumb to certain excesses if they are not careful.

While Ibok-Ete Ibas brings a reputation for discipline, strategic competence, and impartiality to this delicate assignment, the context in which he now operates demands both strength and restraint. A state of emergency is a double-edged sword—it offers an opportunity for decisive leadership but also carries inherent risks if not carefully managed.

While security forces will play a role in restoring order, long-term peace requires political reconciliation, economic empowerment, and trust-building. A leader who rules only with an iron fist risks alienating the very people he seeks to govern. The temptation to rely exclusively on military might in restoring order is understandable, especially for a leader emerging from a defence background. However, the Rivers State crisis is as much political and socio-economic as it is security-related. The use of force may bring short-term compliance, but lasting peace will only come through engagement. Vice Admiral Ibas must foster inclusive dialogue with local stakeholders—traditional rulers, civil society, women’s groups, youth leaders, and political actors. Without listening to the heartbeat of the people, security operations risk being viewed as occupation rather than liberation.

Rivers State has a history of intense political rivalries. Some politicians may attempt to use his administration to settle scores or push their agendas. If he is perceived as favoring one faction over another, his credibility will be undermined. He must remain neutral and resist any attempts to be drawn into political schemes.

In the murky waters of Rivers State politics, neutrality is not just ideal—it is essential. Vice Admiral Ibas must resist being used as a pawn in the political chess games that have often destabilized the state. There will be overtures and subtle pressures to favor certain factions, to punish perceived opponents, or to tilt the transitional process in one direction. Any whiff of bias could fatally undermine his credibility. His actions and appointments must be guided by principle, not patronage.

A state of emergency can sometimes lead to excessive restrictions on civil liberties, such as press freedom and political participation. While security measures may require temporary restrictions, prolonged suppression of fundamental rights breeds resentment and instability. He must ensure that security measures remain proportionate and accountable.

Emergency powers must never become a cover for authoritarianism. Human rights, civil liberties, and press freedom must be respected—even in a constrained security environment. Citizens must retain the right to air grievances, organize peacefully, and express dissent within the law. The perception of repression will only deepen mistrust and fuel underground resistance. Every measure taken under his leadership must be transparent, justifiable, and reversible.

A leader in crisis must avoid becoming detached from the realities on the ground. Engaging with community leaders, youth groups, business stakeholders, and civil society organizations will help him stay connected to the people’s needs.

A leader, no matter how competent, cannot govern effectively from an echo chamber. Vice Admiral Ibas must avoid the common pitfall of crisis administrators who become cut off from grassroots realities. His administration should prioritize community engagement and visible leadership. Regular town hall meetings, open lines of communication, and a proactive public information system will build trust and foster cooperation.

The appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the Administrator of Rivers State is a defining moment in the state’s history and Nigeria’s crisis management framework. His leadership will be scrutinized at every turn—both by the people of Rivers State and the broader national and international community.

However, his track record in security management, his discipline as a military strategist, and his experience in handling complex national security challenges suggest that he is well-prepared for this role.

For Ibas to write his name in gold, he must lead with a clear vision, a steady hand, and a commitment to both security and governance excellence. If he successfully restores stability, bridges political divides, and sets Rivers State on a path to sustainable peace and economic growth, his legacy will be remembered as one of strategic leadership in a time of crisis.

The next few months will be a test—not just of his leadership but of Nigeria’s ability to navigate political instability with wisdom and foresight. Rivers State, and indeed the nation, will be watching.

Col. Oluwadare writes from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna