Okon-George, Nathaniel Dominate 400m, Ashe, Bada, Win Sprint Titles in Lagos

Day 2 of the MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays in Lagos maintained the high-energy and electrifying performances of the previous day, with numerous medals won across various categories at the Yabatech and Unilag Sports Complexes.

Six-time national women’s 400m champion, Patience Okon-George, cruised to victory in the women’s 400m, extending her dominance from the previous day with a strong Season’s Best (SB) of 52.67s. She finished ahead of Team MTN’s Miracle Donald-Uwem (55.10s) and Pemisire Adepoju Adedoyin (56.29s).

Former national champion, Samson Nathaniel, claimed victory in the men’s 400m, crossing the line in 46.71s. Team MTN’s Benjamin Magaji matched his Personal Best (PB) of 48.04s to secure second, while Deji Sholotan finished third in 48.31s.

As anticipated, Favour Ashe blazed to victory in the men’s 100m, clocking 10.28s ahead of Chidera Ezeakor (10.38s) and Thankgod Igube (10.49s).

Iyanoluwa Bada secured the women’s title with a marginal wind-aided time of 11.30s (+2.6m/s), while Flore-Julie Krakre and Janet Adesiyan finished 2nd and 3rd in 11.86s and 11.90s, respectively.

In the junior category, John Caleb extended his unbeaten streak, claiming the men’s 100m title with a time of 10.45s. Qudus Akintoye followed in 10.65s, while Abdulrahman Jimoh secured 3rd place in 10.75s.

Team MTN’s Lucy Nwankwo dipped under 12 seconds for the first time, leading a Team MTN sweep in the junior women’s 100m final. She set a new lifetime best of 11.99s, finishing ahead of Mercy Ogbonna (12.16s) and Azeezat Muhammed Raji (12.18s), with all three improving on their personal bests from the semifinals.

Hamid Sambo was the man to beat in the 1500m, returning a time of 3.59.12 while Ronke Akanbi won the women’s event.

Rukevwe Godsgift Nwagbowu caused an upset in the men’s Long Jump, dethroning favorite Ibukun Daramola with a winning leap of 7.47m. Daramola recorded 7.39m in his final attempt to place second, while Jeffrey Miracle secured third spot with 7.25m.

In the women’s Long Jump, Mary Adeniran set a new PB of 6.14m to clinch the title. Glory Jarrett and Precious Okoronkwo followed second and third respectively.