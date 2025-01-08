Trudeau: Trump Has No Chance of Acquiring Canada as America’s 51st State

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, yesterday dismissed US President-elect, Donald Trump’s willingness to use “economic force” to absorb Canada into the United States as its 51st state, , reiterating that merging countries is not in the realm of possibility.

“There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner,” Trudeau argued on X.

At a news conference earlier Tuesday, a bombastic Trump said he would consider using “economic force” to join Canada and the United States together.

“That would really be something,” he said in Palm Beach, Fla. You get rid of the artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like and it would also be much better for national security. Don’t forget: We basically protect Canada,” Trump stated.

Trump outlined his issues with Canada, citing concerns about Canada’s military and asserting that the US is subsidising the Canadian economy. He ruled out using military force on Canada, saying he would rely on ‘economic force’ when he returns to the Oval Office, CBC said.

When pressed on the issue, Trump later acknowledged he has no “right” to absorb the country into his own. Criticising American spending on Canadian goods, he said the United States is still not obligated to support its closest neighbour economically.

In his answer, Trump pointed to several key imports he felt Americans didn’t need: including the automotive, lumber and dairy sectors. The United States imported $614.3 billion Cdn worth of goods from Canada in 2022, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, and is Canada’s best customer when it comes to oil and petroleum.

In only his second news conference since his election victory in November, Trump reiterated his intent to impose “substantial” tariffs on Canada and Mexico when he returns to the White House in less than two weeks.

Trump previously threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from the two neighbouring nations unless they do more to address border security.

He did not campaign on a plan to annex Canada but has spoken repeatedly in favour about Canada becoming “the 51st state.”

Gordon Giffin, a former US ambassador to Canada, said Trump’s blustering about absorbing his northern neighbour is only a negotiating strategy to add urgency to his long-standing economic grievances.

In his own statement, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said “Canada will never be the 51st state. Period.” On X, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made his own threat against Trump.

“No Canadian wants to join you. We are proud Canadians. Proud of the way we take care of each other and defend our nation. Your attacks will hurt jobs on both sides of the border,” he wrote. “You come for Canadians’ jobs, Americans will pay a price,” he added.