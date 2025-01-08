Tinubu Rejoices With Cultural Icon, Frank Aig-Imoukhuede, at 90

.Describes him as a national treasure

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has rejoiced with cultural icon, Mr Frank Abiodun Aig-Imoukhuede, on his 90th birthday, describing him as a national treasure whose contributions have shaped and enriched Nigeria’s cultural and literary landscape.

Born on January 8, 1935, in Edunabon, Osun State, Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s illustrious career spanned journalism, literature, and public service.

The President, in a release issued on Wednesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, commended his pioneering work as the first Nigerian university graduate to join the Daily Express, where his storytelling style set a standard for journalistic excellence.

“Mr. Aig-Imoukhuede’s life is a pointer to how dedication, creativity, and service to one’s nation can transform narratives and lives.

As Nigeria’s first Cultural Officer and later Director of the National Council for Arts and Culture, he organised FESTAC ’77, one of the most iconic cultural events in Africa’s history,” President Tinubu stated.

The President highlighted Mr Aig-Imoukhuede’s literary contributions, including Pidgin Stew and Sufferhead. With their universal appeal, these works have captured the essence of the Nigerian experience, bridging generational and cultural gaps and fostering a sense of pride and appreciation for our cultural heritage.

He said: “Through your work, you have elevated Nigeria’s cultural identity and fostered a deeper appreciation for our heritage at home and abroad.”

President Tinubu urged younger generations to draw inspiration from Aig-Imoukhuede’s legacy of innovation and patriotism.

“As you celebrate this remarkable milestone, I join your family, friends, and admirers across the nation in honouring your profound impact on Nigeria’s cultural and intellectual heritage. May your days ahead be filled with health, joy, and fulfilment,” the President said.