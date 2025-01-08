NSCDC Arrests Seven in Abuja for Vandalism

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested seven vandals of critical national infrastructure in Abuja in an effort to put an end to recent attacks on critical national assets and infrastructure in the nation’s capital city.

Speaking during a parade in Abuja, the Commandant of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Olusola Odumosu, said the intensified surveillance by his Command led to the arrest of five vandals in Constitution Avenue, Central Area at the weekend.

He noted that the arrest came after the men of the Command laid ambush for the vandals who came in the dead of the night to destroy and remove the manhole covers and armoured cables around the Constitution Avenue, Central Area, Abuja, while describing the constant vandalism of infrastructure in the FCT as inhuman and an act of wickedness.

Odumosu said: “This is absolutely unacceptable, it is barbaric and evil, and it must stop immediately because we are not backing down on our quest to bring an end to this ugly trend.

“If they have decided not to repent, we will continue to change tactics and re-strategize until we are able to bring the menace of vandalism to an end.”

He disclosed that the suspects arrested are Nafiu Ibrahim, 19; Shefiu Sadiq, 21; Yahaya Musbau, 24; Mohanzam Muktar, 20; and Yunusa Ma’ aruf Male, 19.

He said exhibits recovered from them are two manhole covers, underground armoured cables, two diggers and a Toyota Carina and a Toyota Corolla cars which the vandals kept on standby to evacuate their loot.

Odumosu said also arrested for vandalising concrete reinforcement iron rods for drainage along the Presidential Villa are Haruna Yahaya, 20 and Haliru Sanusi.

He re-emphasized the need for the regulation of the pantaker markets into the FCT, noting that if there are no ready buyers, vandals will not indulge in vandalism, appealing to the government to promulgate stiffer penalties for vandals to keep them off and serve as a deterrent to others.

He also appealed to residents of the FCT to synergise with the Command in ensuring the protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure through credible intelligence as the input of residents of the FCT is very essential in combating this despicable acts of vandalism.

Odumosu disclosed that the suspects are currently undergoing investigations, and due diligence will be followed to ensure that justice is served.