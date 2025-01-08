My Administration is Committed to Expanding Access to Quality Education, Says AbdulRazaq

* Inaugurates Osi campus of KWASU

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has reiterated his administration’s commitment, resilience and collective resolve to expand access to quality tertiary education in the state.

Speaking at the Osi town in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state during the official inauguration of the Osi Campus of the Kwara State University (KWASU) Wednesday, AbdulRazaq said: “The inauguration of the campus is in keeping my promise to ensure that no project is abandoned and setting off a new frontier of development in the southern axis of the state.”

The Osi campus of KWASU was established by the former governor of the state, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

Since then, succeeding administrations including former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed have been making all efforts to ensure the campus sees the light of the day for the educational development of the state.

But the present administration of Abdulrazaq has broken the jinx with the official inauguration of the campus in Osi town.

AbdulRazaq said: “The commissioning is a lesson in history as it is a practical step to drive inclusive growth and prosperity in every part of the state.

“This is more than just a project commissioning. The completion of the Osi and Ilesha Baruba Campuses bears testament to my pledge that Kwara will not be a mortuary of abandoned projects.

“With this, we have again sent the signal that what matters to our administration is the progress of our state, not the political history of any project.

“This is a lesson in history, and we hope it resonates across our state and among our people.”

According to the governor, “In June 2021, I commissioned the Kwara Polytechnic main auditorium, which we funded to completion, more than 20 years after its foundation was laid by the late Governor Mohammed Lawal. This is who we are.

“Today marks the culmination of years of commitment, resilience and a collective resolve to expand access to quality tertiary education in Kwara State.

“The journey has been marked by significant challenges, including substantial inflation. This project started under the previous administration. It was later abandoned.

“We promised never to abandon it. And what you see here bears testimony to the power of strategic planning, prudent resource management, determination and good conscience.

“The two campuses, among other projects, will stimulate rapid economic growth and human capital development in these regions, foster a sense of belonging, and create new opportunities for our youths.

“We worked tirelessly to ensure that the infrastructure you see today is up to standards, as recently confirmed by the team from the National Universities Commission.

“From the state-of-the-art studios, lecture halls, and laboratories to the serene learning environment, this campus reflects the commitment of our administration to sustainable development, academic excellence, and social inclusion.

“This effort aligns with our broader agenda of making Kwara State a hub for innovation, creativity, and technical expertise.

“Today, we are proud to hand over this campus (Osi) to the community and leadership of the Kwara State University through the Ministry of Tertiary Education.”

The governor added: “Osi Campus will not just be a physical structure but a beacon of hope and a testament to our hard work for future generations, our love for inclusion, economic expansion, and wellbeing of our people.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I call on the management, staff, and students of KWASU to take full advantage of this facility. Let this campus become a breeding ground for world-class professionals whose work will bring honour to Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.

“To the host community, we thank you for your cooperation and support throughout this process. Your role in safeguarding this campus and fostering a peaceful environment cannot be overstated. I appeal to you to ensure peaceful cohabitation between the community and the institution.

“Finally, our administration remains committed to expanding the frontiers of development across all sectors. The successes we celebrate today are the sweet fruits of the collective will and hard work of Kwarans.”

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr. Mary Arinde, said the completion of Osi and Ilesha Baruba Campuses is a bold step of the administration to bring education closer to the people, foster regional development, and empower the youth with the knowledge and skills necessary for a brighter future.

In his remarks, the chairman, Governing Council of KWASU, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali, congratulated the government and Osi community on the completion of the campus, and pledged that the facility will be efficiently used.

KWASU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Sheikh Jamiu Luqman, said the new Osi campus will add immense value to the institution by fostering innovation, research and learning in a conducive environment designed for excellence.

“Your (Excellency’s) commitment to education has been truly remarkable. This project and the Ilesha Baruba campus are evidence of your dedication to the advancement of higher education in our state,” he said.