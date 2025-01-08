In 2024, Police Dismantled 5,049 Malicious Domains, Cybercrime Syndicates in Nigeria

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The hierarchy of Nigerian Police Force, has said the operatives of Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC), dismantled no fewer than 5,049 malicious Domains, networks, and major cybercrime syndicates operating within and beyond Nigeria’s borders in 2024.

Addressing a press conference to celebrate the remarkable achievements of the centre in 2024, spokesperson of the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, also revealed that the centre recovered over N8 billion, as well as $84,000 restituted to the victims of cyber crime.

Adejobi stressed that these successes resulted from NPF-NCC coordinated and high-profile operations within the period under review.

These operations, he said, also resulted in over 751 arrests and prosecutions of cybercrime threat elements, stating that 685 devices were recovered, which comprised 467 mobile phones, 137 laptops/computers, 46 routers, four servers, one drone, four starlink devices, 16 houses, 39 plots of land and 14 land documents which were confiscated alongside 26 vehicles.

Noting that 508 cybercrime cases were reported with sextortion, cyberstalking within the same period, Adejobi also revealed that the centre secure 14 convictions in 2024.

“These accomplishments underscore the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to safeguarding Nigeria’s digital landscape and combating cybercrime effectively.

“In early 2024, the NPF-NCC relaunched an upgraded Cybercrime E-Reporting System, enhancing accessibility and streamlining the process for citizens to report cyber incidents which includes Extortion, Cryptocurrency and Investment Scam, Cyber-stalking and other Cybercrime Trends.

“This system has increased reporting efficiency significantly, enabling quicker response times and more effective case management.”

He said the police celebrated the Nigeria Police force national cybercrime center as the best cybercrime unit in Africa as it was rated the best cybercrime unit in Africa for 2024 by INTERPOL cybercrime directorate, Singapore, after a competitive performance assessment and cyber surg Operations code named “Operation Serengeti” where the center took the overall first position among 54 participating African countries.

Other commendations, he said, included “2024 Award of Nation Building in Cybersecurity Services by the Civil Society organisation of Nigeria. Nigeria Most outstanding in IT security of the year by the Institute of Strategic Studies, and 2024 Cybersecurity merit Award by the Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria (CEASN).”

This accolades, Adejobi said, recognised the relentless efforts and innovative strategies of the Inspector General of Police and significant contributions of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) in the protection of Nigeria’s critical national information infrastructure (CNII).