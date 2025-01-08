Government can ensure food security through agricultural entrepreneurship, contends JOHN MAYAKI

I have decided to veer into this important topic: agriculture, entrepreneurship, and sustainability because I see them as the interconnected pillars that can transform our state, secure livelihoods, and give us economic independence without a seat in any government office.

As a farmer, both in animal husbandry, vegetable and crop farming, I cannot do but share my knowledge on our rapidly evolving world of agriculture, in terms of addressing food security, reducing unemployment, and promoting environmental sustainability. And for us in Edo State with fertile lands and yet-to-be fully tapped agricultural potential, this trifecta offers a pathway to prosperity. And I’m glad the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo has made agriculture one of his priority areas.

Agriculture is more than just a means of producing food; it is one of the cornerstones to economic development and most importantly, employer of labour. In our state, our fertile lands provide us with the opportunity to grow not just crops but also wealth for citizens and communities but it is regrettable that our traditional farming methods can no longer sustain the demands of a growing population and so, we must embrace and deliberately shift towards innovation.

The game-changers towards innovation is smart farming practices such as greenhouse farming, hydroponics, and precision agriculture. Before his unfortunate death, Late Captain Hosa Okunbo had a greenhouse farm located along the Benin – Sapele Road Bypass with massive amounts of ball peppers among others. He conquered the land, just like the air and water. He was an exemplar.

And so, there’s nothing stopping the state government from owning its own farm. Government can develop farms across the three senatorial districts and even, local government councils can own their farms too. I do not mean the type of agriprenuer schemes that former Governor Godwin Obaseki introduced where money from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and those of budgetary provisions were squandered. The Sobe farm memories.

If government gets it right, this time around, these techniques can revolutionize agriculture, cut down wastages, maximize output, ensure efficiency, minimize resources and of course, higher yields. There are low hanging fruits that we can immediately tap into and which I currently practice, which is vegetable cultivation in this dry season.

With my irrigation arrangement, in my one acre portion of land, I have started harvesting to market, different types of vegetables and this would last for the next six months while I develop other plots to continue a year round growing. While some persons engage in transporting vegetables from the East to Abuja, for me, my nearness and proximity to market is already guaranteed.

And so, for crops with short gestation periods, such as vegetables, maize, and tubers, these practices can provide immediate results which I termed the low hanging fruits. And this immediate results can increase our food availability and reduce prices within months of commencement. It’s not rocket science.

I want to particularly commend the government of Senator Monday Okpebholo for attaching so much importance to agriculture, at least, as seen from his budgetary provision and campaign documents. His plans to turn farmers into agriprenuers is also commendable. As an entrepreneur himself, this spirit has the power to elevate agriculture from subsistence to a thriving business, if genuine smallholder farmers can be equipped with tools, knowledge, improved seedlings and financial support needed to drive farming as a business. Of course, I have no doubt that they can evolve from the itinerant traditional farmers into agriprenuers.

For the Okpebholo’s administration to achieve this, existing farmers and intending others must get access to training for expertise. This training must be tailored around modern techniques, business management, and sustainability which can empower farmers to maximize their profits and also reduce risks. Don’t forget, there’s no venture without its attendant risk.

Farmers must necessarily need credit facilities. In the North, this is a commonplace. In Edo State under Obaseki, it was in the newspapers citizens got loans. There must be a shift from that ugly trend. I want to call on Governor Monday Okpebholo to seriously consider low-interest loans and grants for genuine farmers while also encouraging others to consider this route of livelihood. It would enable them to invest in high-quality inputs, modern equipment, and value addition process.

You don’t want to be a farmer. That’s not bad. But you can also consider the gains in the value chain of agriculture. It was Hajia Aisha Babangida, who organised a workshop in Abuja where I learnt how I can specialize in agric value chain. I appreciate her for that resourcefulness and empowerment. I can now move from production and processing to packaging and marketing and therefore creating additional jobs and boosting my purse and the local economy. What is wrong with that? Money is money, it doesn’t have to be salary earned from doing nothing sitting in government offices.

It was in my entrepreneurship and sustainability classes at the Oxford University and Cambridge University respectively, I learnt that agriprenuers are the backbone of rural industrialization, and with the right policies of this government, interested citizens can create a ripple effect and therefore lifting our entire communities out of poverty. This, I think should be our priority for now and not the craze for unavailable white collar jobs and political appointments.

So, for this government to secure our future, the benefits of agricultural development should be considered because they are long-lasting. The use of eco-friendly farming methods, crop rotation, and organic fertilisers to preserve soil health and biodiversity are key. What we need to teach our farmers now is climate-smart agriculture, such as irrigation systems and drought resistant crops. We do not need farmers who cannot farm all through the year because of rainfall. We need to ensure year-round production of food even in the face of climate change. This is where sustainability comes into play.

Importantly, what farmers face in Edo State is insecurity. There are big investors who have been frustrated out of farming and some kidnapped or farm invaded by herdsmen. I have advocated for smart method of animal husbandry where herdsmen like me can plant their own grasses for their animals. I think government should consider serious reforms around this too. Call it RUGA or any name, we cannot continue to allow these rampaging herdsmen to destroy our farmlands.

For food security in Edo State, government and our farming communities must address the challenges of insecurity. Farmers should be able to get the assurance from government that they can work their land without fear of harm, displacement or kidnap. Provision of land is not all about farming; it includes creating an enabling environment where farmers, workers and families can thrive.

So, this year alone, government can ensure food security through agricultural entrepreneurship. I think this is possible when government and citizens treat agriculture as a business and of course, the prioritization of sustainability that is when we can be able to achieve this. We have all it takes to produce all the food we need and reducing dependency on imports. I have told you what I am doing with irrigation – with this, we can practice all-year round farming, where vegetables, grains, and fruits are consistently available in our markets and with reduced prices.

Reduces prices? Yes, of course. Government can crash food prices through massive food production which benefits everyone and putting money in the pockets of farmers and making nutritious food affordable for households. This aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s goal of reducing hunger and poverty through several intervention programs like the arrangement for 200 tractors for farming, provision of improved seedlings, grants and loan schemes among others.

Under Governor Okpebholo, I imagine a future where our state becomes a hub of agricultural innovation. A place where farmers are celebrated as millionaires, and food is abundant on every table. I have no doubt that this vision is within reach, but it certainly requires our collective efforts and support for the government.

And so, it is not a buzzword when I talk of agriculture, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. Like I said earlier, they are the building blocks of economic transformation. With government’s commitment, strategic planing, and bold leadership, Governor Monday Okpebholo can lead a new course by setting an example for the rest of the states – besting Nasarawa, Kebbi, Niger, Benue, among others.

Let us join hands together to harness the power of the soil, the energy of entrepreneurship, and the wisdom of sustainability to secure food availability, economic empowerment and a brighter future for all.

Mayaki is a journalist, farmer and an Oxford University, and Cambridge University-trained entrepreneurship, leadership and sustainability expert