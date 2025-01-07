Security agencies should be empowered with modern tools to monitor and protect public infrastructure, argues Abiodun Oluwadare

A troubling reality is unfolding in Nigeria, and its impact is as pervasive as it is devastating—the rampant vandalism of social infrastructure. From electricity installations to pipelines, health facilities, and road infrastructure, public goods that should be catalysts for development are increasingly under attack. A recent video depicting the destruction of manholes on Abuja highways encapsulates the scale of this moral and societal decay.

This is not merely a crime against the state but a profound assault on the very fabric of national development. It reflects a growing disregard for communal welfare and highlights a dangerous contradiction: many who criticise the government for underdevelopment are complicit in—or silent about—these acts of destruction.

The result is a cycle of stagnation where public infrastructure is repeatedly sabotaged, further delaying the development we all yearn for.

Vandalism of public facilities in Nigeria has reached unprecedented levels. Health facilities designed to provide life-saving services have not been spared. A notable example is the repeated vandalism of primary healthcare centres in states like Lagos, Rivers, and Kaduna. Essential equipment such as power generators, medical beds, and even drugs have been stolen or destroyed, leaving these facilities non-functional and communities deprived of basic healthcare.

Similarly, electricity installations have been frequent targets. The destruction of transformers and power lines has left entire neighbourhoods in darkness, forced businesses to shut down, and exacerbated unemployment. Reports from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have highlighted the sabotage of power facilities as a leading cause of frequent grid collapses, which cost the nation billions of naira annually.

Pipeline vandalism is another glaring issue. In 2023 alone, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) recorded over 2,000 incidents of pipeline vandalism. The financial losses are staggering, running into trillions of naira, not to mention the environmental degradation and loss of lives caused by such acts. For instance, the catastrophic explosion in Abule-Ado, Lagos, traced to pipeline tampering, claimed scores of lives and destroyed properties worth billions.

Road infrastructure has also been affected by this societal decay. As seen in the Abuja video, the theft of manhole covers on highways poses serious safety hazards, leading to accidents and the loss of lives. These actions underscore a disturbing trend: public infrastructure is being destroyed with alarming frequency instead of being protected and cherished.

It is particularly disheartening to see young people, who should be driving societal progress, engage in these destructive activities. Many youths, citing unemployment and hardship, justify these acts as a means of survival. However, such reasoning ignores the long-term damage caused to their communities and future opportunities.

Equally troubling is the apparent inability of security agencies to curb this menace effectively. In several instances, security personnel have been overpowered or, worse, accused of collusion. For example, during the vandalism of a power installation in Ogun State, eyewitnesses alleged that local security officials turned a blind eye, enabling the perpetrators to act with impunity. Such incidents highlight a failure in enforcement, raising questions about operational efficiency, resource allocation, and the ethical integrity of some officers.

The consequences of these acts are far-reaching and affect every facet of national life.

One, Economic Losses: Vandalism has a monumental financial impact on the Nigerian economy. Already struggling with inflation and unemployment, the cost of repairing or replacing damaged infrastructure further strains the economy. For instance, the TCN estimates that restoring vandalised power installations costs billions of naira annually, funds that could otherwise be directed toward developmental projects.

Two, Public Safety Risks: Vandalized roads and highways, with missing manhole covers and compromised structures, pose grave dangers to motorists and pedestrians, resulting in a rise in accidents, injuries, and fatalities.

Three, Hindered Service Delivery: Sabotaged health facilities, power installations, and pipelines disrupt essential services, leaving citizens without access to healthcare, electricity, and fuel. This exacerbates hardships and stymies national development.

Four, Environmental Damage: Pipeline vandalism often leads to oil spills, which cause severe environmental degradation and destroy the livelihoods of communities reliant on fishing and farming.

To combat this menace, it is essential to address the root causes of vandalism. At its core, this issue stems from unemployment, poverty, and a breakdown in societal values. Some steps: Security agencies must be empowered with modern tools and technology to monitor and protect public infrastructure. Drones, surveillance cameras, and rapid response units can significantly deter potential vandals. Additionally, officers must be held accountable for lapses, ensuring that negligence or corruption is met with strict consequences.

Communities must also be educated about the ripple effects of vandalism. Campaigns using traditional and local language and social media can highlight the economic, social, and environmental costs of these acts, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

Besides, a collaborative approach involving residents and security personnel can help deter criminal behaviour. Community policing enhances vigilance and builds trust between citizens and law enforcement agencies.

In addition, perpetrators of vandalism must face the full weight of the law. Swift prosecution and punitive measures serve as effective deterrents, signalling that such acts will not be tolerated.

Investing in education, vocational training, and job creation can help address the root causes of youth involvement in vandalism. When young people are gainfully employed, the allure of quick gains through crime diminishes significantly.

The vandalism of social infrastructure manifests deeper societal issues that demand urgent attention. While the government and security agencies play a critical role, the fight against vandalism cannot be won without active community involvement. Traditional rulers and their chiefs should be properly engaged in sensitising their citizens and taking punitive measures against any culprits. Citizens must take ownership of public facilities and recognise that their protection is integral to collective progress.

This wake-up call should inspire a renewed commitment to safeguarding our national assets. Only through collective effort—governmental, communal, and individual—can we break this cycle of destruction and chart a path toward a secure and prosperous Nigeria.

The video depicting the vandalism of manholes in Abuja is more than just a snapshot of societal decay; it is a stark reminder of the urgent need for action. The destruction of public infrastructure is not only a crime but also a betrayal of our collective aspirations for development and progress. As Nigerians, we must confront this menace head-on, fostering a culture of accountability, vigilance, and responsibility.

The time to act is now. Together, we can protect our public assets, empower our youth, and build a nation where infrastructure is a source of pride, not a target for destruction.

Col Oluwadare (rtd) writes from the

Department of Political Science,

Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna