Tinubu To African Leaders: We Must Guard Against External Forces Infiltrating Our Ranks

* African continent won’t allow outside forces to disrupt peace past heroes sacrificed their lives to achieve, says president

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday called on African leaders to guard against external forces infiltrating their ranks.

The president, who spoke as the special guest at the swearing-in of President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana in Accra, declared that the African continent won’t allow any outside forces to disrupt peace achieved by past heroes through their blood, sweat and lives.

President Tinubu also explained that both Nigeria and Ghana have succeeded in silencing critics through positive steps being taken to move people out of poverty and build a resilient economy “at our own pace”.

The president, who described the new President of Ghana as a brother, friend and a man of patriotic vision and substance, expressed his readiness to work with Ghanaian President for the good of both Nigeria and Ghana.

He stressed that Nigeria and Ghana share many things in common including drawing inspiration from past leaders.

President Tinubu, in the speech stated, inter alia: “It is always good when a friend and brother can visit the home of a close neighbour to celebrate his success and progress with him.

“May we always walk in the way and the spirit of these enlightened leaders.

“Ghana is in harmony with that spirit, and President John Mahama’s inauguration today reflects that.

“Your new president is a man of patriotic vision and substance. He loves his nation and its people to the core. He believes that your nation has a mission and intends for you all to fulfil it. No one can ask more of a leader than that.

“President John Mahama and I share a deep friendship. My dear brother, I am here to work with you. You know you can count on Nigeria’s support and goodwill whenever needed. We are your brothers and sisters. The bond is strong and cannot be broken.

“May your administration be a profound success and progress for you, Ghanaians, and our entire region.

“I am confident that the new government, under the leadership of President John Mahama, will work with Nigeria to strengthen this powerful bond, leading to greater shared prosperity for our people. I have no doubt that your administration will bring about positive change and progress.

“Your ascension to power should also mark a new and invigorated momentum in pursuing subregional integration and progress. With laser focus, we can tackle our people’s most pressing concerns: poverty, youth unemployment, instability, insurgency, and many other problems hampering our desired progress.

“May Ghana’s democracy continue to grow stronger. May progress and prosperity be your portion. Let us all look forward to a future filled with hope, opportunity, and prosperity.

“God bless Ghana and its Beloved People.

“God bless Nigeria and its Beloved People.

“God bless ECOWAS.

“God bless our Beloved Africa.”