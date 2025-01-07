FG Seeks Synergy among Professionals to Unlock Economic Potential

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has advocated the building of collaborative efforts among professionals to unlock new economic opportunities and potential for progress in all sectors.

The minister made the remark at the 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Sokoto Professionals Network (SPN), which aims to bring professionals together towards the sustainable development of Sokoto state.

He described the theme of the AGM: “Year of Consolidation and Progress,” as very apt, urging members of the association to remain steadfast and continue to leverage their knowledge and skills for success, a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, in the ministry, Mohammed Ahmed, said.

Goronyo applauded them for the initiative to bring an array of professionals together towards the development of Sokoto State, in particular and the country, at large, assuring them of the federal government’s support.

Representing the Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu, on the occasion, the Senior Special Assistant on Political and Legal Matters, Ghandi Mohammed, commended the initiative for its strategic approach to fostering the development of the state.

He encouraged participants to actively engage in the organising workshops to maximise its impact on their personal and professional growth.

Speaking, the Chairman of SPN, Zayyanu Yabo, stated that the network was formed to bring sustainable development to the state and has engaged in capacity building activities, training about 100 youth on solar installation and maintenance techniques.

He further reaffirmed their dedication to fostering sustainable development in the State by empowering professionals to drive transformative change and shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

Meanwhile, the Network also organised a one-day management retreat and capacity building workshop aimed at increasing the knowledge of participants in critical thinking and strategic planning.