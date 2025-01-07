Community Leader Clarifies Death of Three Children of Same Parents in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The President-General of Nise Community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Anthony Nwabuona, has clarified about the death of three children of same parents in the community.

There was pandemonium in Nise Community last Sunday after three children left at home by their parents were discovered dead.

Many had attributed it to evil people, insinuating that there may have been killed, but the leader of the community told journalists that they suffocated.

The president-general said: “We got a distress call from the head of our local vigilante group about the death of the children and we rushed to the compound to see the children lifeless and it was also confirmed that they entered their father’s car and were playing inside the car and they mistakenly pinned down the lock of the car and couldn’t open it.

“The youngest of them had her body swollen as a result of lack of air because the windows of the car was closed so we wish to state that they were not slaughtered as was earlier reported and we have made an official entry with the police over the sad incident.”

Also, the head of the vigilante group in the community who did not give his name explained that the death would have been avoided if an adult was around to help the children.

He said: “We got the information and rushed to the house immediately and we saw the parents of the children and sympathizers crying and the father of the children said that the gate of his house was locked and when he opened the gate he could not find his children in the rooms and he went out in search of them but couldn’t find them.

“The father, however, looked inside his car and found the three children two are boys, while one is a girl and they were all dead.

“It was wrong for the parents to have left the under-aged children at home without a grown up person to stay with them. Had it been that an elderly person was at home the incident would have been avoided.

It was gathered that the children were later buried after police concluded their investigation, which failed to confirm any mark of violence on them, or use of weapons.