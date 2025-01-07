Air Peace, ADINA Summit Partners to Strengthen African Trade, Diaspora Connections

Air Peace, Nigeria’s leading airline, recently solidified its commitment to fostering stronger ties between Africa and its global diaspora through its strategic partnership with the Africa Diaspora Investment Network Alliance (ADINA) Summit 2024. The event, which was held on December 27, 2024, at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra, brought together a diverse audience of African Diaspora investors, business leaders, and global institutions to discuss and advance the continent’s economic potential.

Accra, a global hub for the African diaspora, every December, provided the perfect setting for the ADINA Summit. The event facilitated conversations around trade, investment, and economic empowerment, positioning the diaspora as a significant force for Africa’s economic transformation.

In his address at the summit, Davids Odeyemi, Head of Sales and Business Development at Air Peace, emphasized the airline’s mission to connect Africa and its diaspora. He highlighted Air Peace’s extensive network, which offers seamless travel solutions for diasporas seeking to reconnect with their roots, explore their heritage, and invest in Africa’s burgeoning markets.

Odeyemi also reaffirmed the airline’s role as a driver of intra-African trade, enhancing connectivity to enable the movement of goods, services, and people, thereby creating jobs and fostering economic growth.

Air Peace’s partnership with the ADINA Summit also aligns with its broader commitment to promoting tourism and showcasing Africa’s rich cultural heritage. The airline’s continuous investment in a modern fleet underscores its determination to provide a world-class travel experience, reinforcing its position as a catalyst for African development.

Also, “the summit underscored the critical role of diaspora remittances in bolstering local economies, with discussions focusing on the potential of the diaspora to surpass traditional foreign direct investments. Air Peace, through this partnership, gained access to a high-level network of African and diaspora leaders, creating opportunities to connect with talent, clients, and collaborators while amplifying its branding and marketing initiatives.

“By actively participating in the ADINA Summit 2024, Air Peace reaffirmed its dedication to shaping the continent’s future. This partnership exemplifies the airline’s leadership in African aviation and its unwavering commitment to driving progress across the continent. Together with ADINA, Air Peace is helping to unlock Africa’s economic potential and strengthen its global connections.”