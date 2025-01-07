AIG Musa Yusuf Garba Assumes Command as AIG Maritime Command, Force Headquarters Annex 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a significant development within the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Musa Yusuf Garba has officially assumed duty as the AIG in charge of the Maritime Command, Force Headquarters Annex, Lagos.

A highly accomplished officer with over three decades of meritorious service, AIG Garba brings to his new role a wealth of operational, investigative, and administrative experience acquired from various postings across the country.

Born on 1st January 1966, in Zamfara State, AIG Garba holds an impressive array of academic qualifications. He earned a Master’s Degree in Criminology and Forensic Psychology from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

He further holds a Diploma in Law from Kaduna Polytechnic, a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from Usman Danfodio University, an Advanced Diploma in Strategic Security and Infrastructure Protection from the University of Lagos, and an Executive Diploma in Private Detective Tradecraft from Elizade University, Ilora, Ondo State.

AIG Musa Yusuf Garba was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police on 18th May 1992, undergoing rigorous training at the Police Academy Annex, Kaduna. He was commissioned as an officer in October 1993.

His career has seen him serve in various strategic positions across five of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, including Divisional Traffic Officer, Shendam Division, Plateau State; Divisional Crime Officer, Gembu Division, Taraba State; Commander, 40 Police Mobile Force, Jalingo, Taraba State; Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Zamfara State; Divisional Police Officer (DPO), M/Gari Division, Kaduna State; and DPO, K/Mashi Division, Kaduna State.

He also served as DPO, U/Rogo Division, Sokoto State; DPO, Mpape Division, Federal Capital Territory (FCT); Coordinator, Community Policing Centre in FCT, Katsina, and Kaduna States; Commander, 41 Police Mobile Force, Damaturu, Yobe State; Assistant Commissioner of Police (AC) Operations, Kebbi State Command; Area Commander, Bori, Rivers State Command; Deputy Commissioner (DC) Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja; and Commandant, Police Training School, Ikeja

His promotion to Commissioner of Police saw him posted as the 41st Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command.

Prior to his recent promotion to the rank of AIG, he served as the Deputy Commandant of the Police Staff College, Jos, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the future leaders of the Nigeria Police Force.

AIG Musa Yusuf Garba has consistently demonstrated a commitment to professionalism and integrity, earning him recognition as an anti-corruption advocate and a staunch proponent of due process. He has undergone extensive professional training both locally and internationally, including the Police Mobile Training, Police Mobile Force Training College, Gwoza; Intermediate Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos; Strategic Leadership Command Course, Police Staff College, Jos; and Community Policing Course, Houston, Texas, USA.

Others include the Certificate in Enterprise Security Risk Management; Certificate in Kidnapping and Hostage Survival; Certificate in Safety/Protector Supervision; Certificate on Protecting Expatriates in Hostile Environments; Certificate on Leading Organisations out of Security Crises; Certificate in Body Language; Certified Security Investigator; and Certified Community Policing Expert.

In recognition of his distinguished career, AIG Garba has received numerous awards and honours, including Fellow, International Institute of Professional Security; Fellow, Institute of Criminological Studies and Security Management of Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Strategic Public Negotiation; and Fellow Member, Forensic Psychologists.

A devoted family man, AIG Musa Yusuf Garba is happily married and blessed with children. Beyond his professional commitments, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys playing badminton, football, table tennis, and engaging in body fitness exercises.

As he assumes leadership of the Maritime Command, stakeholders including Mr. Matthew Ibadin, the CEO of Badinson Security Services, have expressed optimism about his capacity to enhance maritime security and safeguard Nigeria’s waterways as his wealth of experience and track record of excellence are expected to bring renewed vigour and strategic oversight to the command.