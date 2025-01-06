‘United Front ‘ll Unseat Oyebanji’

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Frontier Group has restated its readiness to work with other leaders of the party to unseat the incumbent Governor Abiodun Oyebanji in the next election through a united front.

The Coordinator of the group, Hakeem Adebomojo, who spoke during an interactive session with the state’s zonal representatives, expressed the group’s commitment to party principles, urging party leaders to work in harmony.

The group condemned the Oyebanji-led administration in the state, describing it as an “affliction” that must not be allowed to rise again.

The zonal officials, Chief Adeola Ogunrinde and Mrs Lanre Fajuyi, who were represented by the South-west Publicity Secretary, Chief Sanya Atofarati, commended the state’s Caretaker Committee under the chairmanship of Chief Dare Adeleke for its efforts to unite the party in the state.

The leaders praised the group for raising the party’s flag with pride.

Atofarati stated: “There is a need for cohesion among our party leaders, and this we have achieved beyond 80 per cent within the last six months of the pragmatic leadership of Chief Dare Adeleke as CTC chairman. We are glad that his committee enjoys the maximum support of PDP members and critical stakeholders.

“We commend the resilience and doggedness of the PDP Frontier Group; they are prominent leaders of our great party. They have consistently defended the party’s interests, and we assure them of our support.

“Ekiti people are not unaware of the financial misappropriation being perpetuated under Oyebanji’s administration, but are only waiting for the next election. No local government in Ekiti received less than N12 billion in the year 2024; let the public be the judge if there is commensurate value for these funds,” Atofarati queried.