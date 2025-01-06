PDP: With Cry of Hunger, Poverty, We Can Produce President, More Govs in 2027

*Diri urges colleagues to strengthen party, serve Nigeria

*Mohammed reiterates commitment to party’s vision, contribute to national devt

*Several APC members join party in Bauchi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The national leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said with the cry of hunger and pervasive poverty in the land, the party was better placed to produce the next president of Nigeria and more governors from its current 12.



National Treasurer of PDP, Alhaji Ahmed Yayare, made the remarks in Bayelsa State, when he led the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on a visit to Governor Duoye Diri at his country home, Sampou, in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

Diri told his colleagues it was essential for the party to be united, because it was the only viable party in opposition.



In Bauchi State, the governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, Saturday, reaffirmed his commitment to advance the vision of PDP and also contribute meaningfully to national development. Mohammed said this when members of the NWC paid him a condolence visit over the death of his stepmother.



Equally, in Bauchi, thousands of youths and others from All Progressives Congress (APC) were led into PDP by one of the youth leaders in the northern zone, Usman Adamu, in the first defection of the new year.

Yayare said due to the level of disenchantment across the country, occasioned by lingering economic hardship, PDP would produce more governors in 2027.



He said PDP was the only viable opposition party that could wrest power from APC in 2027.

Yayare stated during the visit to Diri, “If it (PDP) does not take over the leadership of the country, it could be the end of democracy in Nigeria.



“Nothing stops the PDP producing the president and the vice president in 2027. The cry of hunger and poverty is too much in the land.

“The 36 states of Nigeria are yearning for the return of PDP. The APC cannot go out to campaign because they will be stoned. Nigeria is in your hands. We need your support to salvage Nigeria.”

He said they were prepared to go round PDP states to canvass support ahead of the 2027 general election and urged the governors to close ranks towards actualising their vision.



Yayare said the NWC was in Sampou to also commiserate with Diri over the death of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (rtd), Moses Jituboh, and the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs Elizabeth Bidei.

PDP National Secretary, Udeh Okoye, stated that the NWC was poised to reposition the party and demonstrate to Nigerians that they were an alternative that could offer quality leadership.



Okoye said the NWC would swing into action towards strengthening the party and ensure that there was respect for it and its governors.

He commended Diri for his exemplary leadership and remarkable developmental strides in Bayelsa, saying the party is proud of him.



Responding, Diri said, “As governors, we need to work closely together. We need to do what is right without minding whose ox is gored.

“We can build consensus as an alternative way of resolving issues. It is not always proper to go to court whenever we are aggrieved. We cannot because of political considerations do the wrong thing. If PDP dies in our hands, posterity will not forgive us.”



Diri assured the party of his support, adding that he is not interested in polarising PDP.

“If anybody is bigger than the party, the person can leave. It is PDP that has made most of us. We cannot be in PDP in the day time and at night be in another party. We need to do in-house cleansing,” he said.

Diri expressed support for the idea of forming a mega party, with PDP standing out prominently, to take over power at the centre. He urged his colleagues to strengthen the party so it could salvage the country from its current slide.



The Bauchi State governor, who also spoke when the NWC paid him a condolence visit over the death of his stepmother, vowed he would work closely with Okoye.

He stated, “Yesterday, I received the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at my residence as they paid a condolence visit following the passing of my beloved stepmother, Hajiya Hauwa, who lived a remarkable life of nearly 120 years.



“On behalf of the delegation, Ibrahim Yayari extended their heartfelt sympathies, offering prayers for my family and acknowledging Hajiya Hauwa’s impactful life of wisdom and guidance.

“I deeply appreciate the NWC’s solidarity during this time of mourning. I also reaffirmed my commitment to working closely with our newly appointed @OfficialPDPNig National Secretary, Udeh Okoye, to advance the party’s vision and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Meanwhile, Adamu officially led other members of APC to PDP during a ceremony held yesterday at the township stadium in Azare, Bauchi State. It was witnessed by a huge crowd under the leadership of the state chairman of PDP, Sama’ila Adamu Burga.



In his declaration, Adamu said he decided to join PDP in order to contribute to the development of the state seeing what the party under the leadership of Mohammed was doing to transform the state.

He stated, “Senator Bala Mohammed has done great things since becoming governor, he has transformed the state to an enviable position, now, being emulated by all. The state is now in its right position. I am coming in to contribute my quota to the development of the state.



“Having seen what has been done in education, health, social sectors, human development and inclusive government, I am here to be part of the development strive.

“I am leading scores of youths to the PDP in order to strengthen the party and make it to remain in power beyond 2027. What we need in Bauchi State is a working governor, like Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.



“Nobody should talk about 2027 now, it is still two years ahead. What we should do now is to support the present administration to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state. We need to do more for the people.”

Receiving the defectors, Burga described the development as a positive move to further strengthen PDP in the state.



Represented by the deputy chairman, Falalu Mustapha, Burga assured the people that they would be treated as full members of PDP with all privileges and rights of membership.

While presenting a membership card to Adamu, Mustapha urged him to join hands with the PDP led state government to contribute to development of the state.