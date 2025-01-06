Gail’s Relocation to Nigeria Not Connected to Tunde Ayeni, Say Sources

Contrary to insinuations in some Lagos and Abuja social circles, the relocation of city interior decorator and society lady Gail Fajembola to Abuja, after about five years sojourn in the United Kingdom, was not at the instance of prominent businessman, Dr Tunde Ayeni.

According to sources privy to the issue, Dr Ayeni and Gail parted ways over five years ago, and they have since gone their separate ways.

years before Gail relocated to the UK, the social scene was awashed with stories of alleged steaming intimate relationship between the duo.

In the course of the recent media frenzy that greeted the businessman’s tiff with Adaobi Alagwu over paternity issue of her daughter and his eventual exoneration from the allegation of being the father of the girl, sources had insinuated that Ayeni was now back in Gail’s arms and has since relocated her back to Nigeria.

“Nothing could be farther from the true situation of things. Dr Ayeni and Gail parted ways over five years ago, and Tunde has since moved on. Tunde has nothing to do with Gail’s relocation to Nigeria. He has made it known to those of us close to him that his preoccupation now is growing his businesses and spending quality time with his family and true friends,” a source close to Ayeni disclosed.

It was also gathered that in order to ensure a clean break from this past relationship, Dr Ayeni’s property firm recently wrote to the occupants of one of his choice properties in Victoria Island to inform them that Gail Fajembola should no longer be allowed to use the address as her mailing address and should no longer receive her mails through the office address. The correspondence was clear in its assertion that the business mogul and his company no longer have anything what to do with Gail. (Click to see letter).

To further lend credence to the position that the relationship has since been consigned to the backyard of history, another source disclosed that Dr Ayeni, nowadays, often makes it clear to confidants and close business associates that he was done with the past social life and that the new chapter of his life is focused on expanding and deepening his business interests.

When contacted on the Gail relocation issue and the allegation that he facilitated it, the businessman said: “When will you guys leave me alone and stop disturbing me over mundane issues. I have made it clear, and it is in the media space: I’m done with all these issues of this relationship, that relationship. I have moved on, and I’m not looking back. What you are asking is in the realms of the past, and I’m now focused on the present and the future. Spare me, please. “