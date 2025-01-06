Emir Sulu-Gambari Refutes Story of Altercation with Kwara Gov, AbdulRasaq 

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, yesterday reacted to a story at the weekend, insinuating that there is an ongoing spat between him and the Governor of Kwara state, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The Emir’s spokesman, Arowona Abdulazeez, in a statement, explained that the relationship between the monarch and the governor remains cordial, likening the bond to that of a father and his son.



“The stool of Emir of Ilorin and the seat of authority in Kwara state under the leadership of our amiable governor, His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (CON), is cordial with constant rapport for the growth and development of the state.



“Governor AbdulRazaq has not only been displaying his strength and competence as the people’s governor, but he has also been showing high regards for the Traditional Rulers Council (TRC) in the state through regular consultations and welfare upkeep for royal fathers,” the statement stressed.



It pointed out that the report on the High Life Page of THISDAY Newspapers dated Sunday January 5, 2025 with the caption “Who Will Settle the Cold War Between Emir of Ilorin and Kwara Governor?” was a deliberate attempt to blackmail the royal stool and seat of power in the state.

It quoted the Personal Assistant to the Emir, Dr. Muritala Abdulraheem, as setting the records straight, explaining that the governor has utmost respect, trust, and confidence in the traditional ruler.



“Since his inception (ascension) to the seat of power as the Governor of Kwara State, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been relating with the Emir as his father with utmost respect, trust, and confidence. There is absolute trust and love between the duo and the Emir always accords him high regards as the number one citizen of the state.



“The Emir loves him and he loves the Emir. Anytime the Emir requests to see him, he will insist that the Emir should not come, rather, he will be the person to quickly visit the Emir despite his very tight schedules both in the state and across the country as the chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).



“He is the first governor who always responds to the Emir and quickly visits him within a space of less than one hour of telephone calls. All the tours of the Emir are usually sponsored by the governor,” the statement quoted the Emir’s personal assistant as saying.

Regarding the visa to Germany, he said the Emir was granted a visa but the aides had some documents such as personal bank statements and I.D cards missing in their files which led to the refusal of their visa applications in line with immigration policies globally.



When the governor heard about the refusal, the palace said, he made arrangements with the French Embassy for to get a Schengen visa which can also admit the entourage into Germany.

“Following the governor’s directives, I received a call from the France Embassy in less than two hours, and an appointment was fixed for us for capturing (of data). Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it due to some other official engagements. However, because of the medical emergency, the Emir consulted the governor for permission to travel to the Republic of Turkiye where he has previous travel history and documented medical records.



“The governor also enquired from the Emir if he could proceed to Germany from Turkiye but the Emir said he would prefer to go to Germany later after he has returned from Turkiye. The government of Kwara state provided the chartered flight through one Mr. Benjamin which conveyed His Royal Highness from Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja where we boarded a flight to Istanbul, Republic of Turkiye.



“He made arrangements for all the allowances due to us. Throughout our stay in Turkiye, he ensured constant check on the Emir and progress on his health. He also made the same arrangement for chartered flight to bring him back to Ilorin. Nobody, no matter how highly placed, can come between father and son. The governor has been so nice to a fault and keeping to the traditions and cultures of promoting the welfare and wellbeing of the traditional institution,” it stressed.



The statement noted that an investigation was ongoing to unravel the mastermind of the “frivolous, unwarranted, condemnable, and uncharitable article” that it said is capable of causing crises in the state.

“There is peaceful coexistence and harmonious working synergy between the palace and the Government House under His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and Sardauna of Ilorin Emirate. Nothing can change the status quo,” it added.

Editor’s Note: We have since found out that the information that formed the basis of the story: “Who Will Settle the Cold War Between Emir of Ilorin and Kwara Governor?” was totally wrong.

We therefore retract the story in its entirety and apologise to the revered monarch and the governor unreservedly for any damage the referenced story may have caused them. The public is hereby advised to disregard the report.