BUA Foods Rewards Top Distributors with N2bn

In line with its mission to create long-term value for all stakeholders, BUA Foods has recognised and awarded dealers of its IRS Premium Wheat Flour, for their support and loyalty to the brand over the past years.

This, the organisation did, during a customer awards dinner which took place in Lagos with various dealers from across the country in attendance. The awards event was put together to reward top performing dealers and foster a healthy competitive environment to encourage better future performance.

They were honoured with awards and significant cash prizes amounting to a total of N2.4billion. Among the winners were Yahuza Abdullahi from Kano state who won N454.6 million, Ashiru Ali Yamusa who won N284.1 million and Maimuna Rabiu, who won N185.8 million. The event also featured a unanimous review of the past financial year and deliberations on future strategic business plans.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, BUA Foods, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, highlighted the transformative and invaluable contributions of the dealers to the company’s growth strategy.

“Our growth is built on a foundation of partnership, trust, and collaboration. The commitment of our dealers to driving results, is at the core of our ability to reach new heights. As partners in progress, our dealers are not just intermediaries, they are ambassadors who bring our products and values to life. This awards ceremony is therefore a reaffirmation of our commitment to empowering and enriching our partnerships,” Rabiu stated.

Also speaking, Managing Director, BUA Foods Plc, Ayodele Abioye said: “As we innovate across all our touchpoints, we would continue to drive increased penetration, broadening distribution coverage to improve availability of our product offerings. Our business strategy is hinged on nurturing partnerships to ensure value creation for all stakeholders. It is for this reason that we organized a customer award dinner to appreciate our trade partners for their invaluable contributions to business growth.”

In the same vein, the General Manager, Sales, BAU Foods, Alim Liman, said: “We thank all our customers for their unwavering support over the years and look forward to new opportunities for collaboration as the new year unfolds.”

Speaking on behalf of all awardees, one of BUA Foods top dealers and award recipient, Hamisu Rabiu said:“As long standing customers of BUA Foods I can confidently state that the company avails us all the needed support to thrive. Doing business with BUA Foods has been quite rewarding; we are grateful for the recognition and cash prizes received during the event and remain committed to ensuring we continue to win together.”

The company reaffirmed its drive to contributing towards food security in Nigeria underpinned by the dedicated efforts of its people and the invaluable loyalty of its trade partners, who play a crucial role in ensuring that IRS Flour reaches customers nationwide.