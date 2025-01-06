Bolanle Olukanni Returns to Loyola University as Fall Commencement Speaker

Media personality and filmmaker Bolanle Olukanni returned to Loyola University Chicago on December 11, 2024, to deliver the keynote speech at the School of Communication’s Fall 2024 Commencement Luncheon. Held at the university’s Water Tower Campus, the event marked a homecoming for Olukanni, an alumna with a dual degree in International Studies and Communication Studies.

In her speech, Olukanni reflected on the pivotal role Loyola played in shaping her career and values. Now a celebrated TV host, documentary filmmaker, and advocate for women’s empowerment through her NGO in Nigeria, she shared with graduates her experiences in navigating the media landscape and using communication for social impact.

“I graduated from Loyola with a dual degree in Communication Studies and International Studies, and I am deeply thankful for it,” Olukanni said. She urged graduates to make their voices heard: “As you plan and prepare for life beyond university, I ask that you consider the need for your voice in the world.

A voice filled with knowledge, kindness, honesty, and thoughtfulness.”

Her return to Loyola brought a wave of nostalgia as she walked the campus that helped nurture her ambitions. Describing the experience as emotional and fulfilling, Olukanni called it a perfect way to close out an impactful year.