Tinubu in Enugu, Says It’s Time to Unite, Build Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

President Bola Tinubu yesterday declared that with the elections over, it was time to unite and build Nigeria, stressing that “no one of us has control of our mother tongue.”

Tinubu has also made a firm commitment that his administration would complete the Eastern Rail line connecting Port Harcourt to Maiduguri while pledging to develop the huge oil and gas resources in the Anambra Basin.

The president, who gave the assurance in an interactive session with the leaders of the South-east during his first official visit to Enugu State, hailed Governor Peter Mbah for demonstrating an irrevocable commitment to human and infrastructural developments, just as the governor described Tinubu as a true federalist and congratulated him for winning THISDAY Man of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the South-east geo-political zone have called on Tinubu to dismantle the roadblocks and checkpoints mounted by security operatives in the zone.

During the meeting with the South-east leaders, the former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, while applauding the Tinubu’s administration for completing the Port Harcourt to Aba section of the Eastern rail line, appealed to the President to prioritise the completion of the remaining portions of the rail link to boost Nigeria’s non-oil exports and economic growth.

Another indigene of Enugu State, Mr. Chris Ngwu called for the development of the Anambra Basin to unlock the oil and gas reserves in the area.

According to him, “We are saying that this reserve called Anambra Basin holds not less than one billion barrels of oil and about 30 billion cubic feet of gas.”

He added: “For explanation purposes, Anambra Basin borders on the South and the Niger Delta, and the Benue trough. Among the whole Basins as a frontier exploration for oil and gas, Anambra Basin stands number one in terms of performance, in terms of reserves, and in terms of attraction.”

Responding to the request for the rail line, President Tinubu reassured the audience, saying, “It is a work-in-progress. I inherited some of these critical problems and am committed to solving them.”

“On the support of the gas infrastructure. Sure, gas is an alternative to petrol. There is no more wasting of time than to invest more in it. We will do it together, and I am lucky I have good governors.”

Acknowledging the presence of various dignitaries, Tinubu praised former Senate President, Dr. Ken Nnamani for saving Nigeria’s democracy from those who wanted to derail it with the third term project.

Earlier at the meeting, President Tinubu praised Governor Mbah for his development model and philosophy after inaugurating several projects executed by the state government.

He pledged that the federal government would continue to support Enugu and other states in their development efforts.

Tinubu insisted that the removal of the fuel subsidy was necessary because “we cannot spend the future generation yet unborn in advance”.

“We don’t want to bankrupt future generations of our nation before they’re born,” he added.

Among the projects inaugurated by the President are the GTC Smart Green School, New Haven/Bisalla Road, the International Conference Centre, the Command-and-Control Centre, and 150 patrol vehicles equipped with surveillance cameras.

The President, who also performed the virtual inauguration of other notable projects from the Enugu State Government House, hailed Governor Mbah for his achievements.

“It reassures me that more revenue going to the sub-nationals and local governments is not a waste. It is for development.

“We have committed leaders like Peter Mbah taking Enugu on the path of 21st-century development, taking Enugu to greater heights, and building our tomorrow today.

“I cannot forget the sight of those children I just met at the Smart Green School.

“I have seen gadgets and vehicles with 21st-century technology. Yes, you are indeed working for today, tomorrow, and the future.

“My good friend Peter, we can go places together to build Nigeria and build the future.

“It is audacious to have this home filled with technology, and they are ready for use. To promote investment, I know you are a private sector person, and we must encourage more private sector people to come into politics.

“When you are sure of security and development and give value for money, investors will be your friend,” Tinubu said at the inauguration of the Command-and-Control Centre.

Tinubu further lauded the governor, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for demonstrating an irrevocable commitment to human development.

The president noted that the election season had ended and that now was the time for leaders to get to work and move the nation forward.

“He (Mbah) is doing a fantastic job. I am glad that Enugu has a very good tomorrow, today. I salute Peter Mbah for his commitment to development. You have built up a good team and I have reviewed a number of things with you in Abuja. You have encouraged me on the technological advancement of the state. The commitment you have from the private sector. I know your background.

“I don’t care which party you come from; you are my friend. Alex Otti of Abia State is also doing very well. It is not about the differences in languages and place of birth.

“No one of us has control of our mother tongue. God created us, and you can find yourself in Enugu, Onitsha, or Lagos. We are all members of one huge family called Nigeria, but we live in different rooms in the same house.

“We must build this house to satisfy our immediate and future needs,” Tinubu said.

At the interactive session, Mbah described President Tinubu as a true federalist and congratulated him for being named THISDAY Man of the Year.

“Your Excellency, your credential as a true federalist stands out brightly, and the legacies thereof will long earn you resounding accolades,” the governor said.

Mbah said his vision to grow Enugu’s economy from $4.4 billion to $30 billion within four years can be achieved when security is guaranteed, quality education thrives, and citizens can access affordable healthcare.

The governor outlined the bold steps taken to enhance public safety in the state, including ending the illegal sit-at-home order imposed across the South-east by a criminal gang and non-state actors.

Leaders of the five South-east geo-political zones also appealed to President Tinubu, to order the dismantling of checkpoints and roadblocks in the area, saying the roadblocks make goods expensive.

Presenting the zonal leaders’ position, the Commissioner representing the South-east at the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr. Onyemuche Nnamani noted that checkpoints and roadblocks have a lot of drawbacks, which have negatively affected the economy of the people in the zone and even constitute a security risk.

He contended that with the modern command and control centre, ultra-modern statewide CCTV, modern cameras mounted on patrol cars, some of which were commissioned yesterday, as well as other strategies put in place, there was no need for the traditional checkpoints and roadblocks.

“Your Excellency, with the launch of these facilities, we are confident that there’s less need for the traditional practice of mounting roadblocks at checkpoints. Checkpoints, in my view, have many drawbacks, checkpoints, and roadblocks, they make the movement of goods and persons very expensive, very inefficient, and increase the cost of logistics, leading to high inflation,” Nnamani told Tinubu.