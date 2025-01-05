Tinubu, Gov. Abiodun Condole with Ondo Govt over SSG’s Death

President Bola Tinubu and Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday commiserated with the government and people of Ondo over the death of Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Also, the Ondo State governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, mourned the demise of his SSG.

Oluwatuyi, fondly called Tukana, died yesterday following hospitalisation for serious injuries sustained in an accident on December 15, 2024, Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.

The president condoled with Oluwatuyi’s family, friends and associates.

“President Tinubu acknowledges the diligence of the former Chairman of Akure South Local Government and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in strengthening democracy in the state,” Mr Onanuga said.

He said Tinubu believed Oluwatuyi served the people of Ondo State with unwavering dedication, providing the necessary backbone for policy coordination and implementation and contributing to the state’s progress.

The president prayed that the Almighty God would receive the departed’s soul and bring comfort and solace to his grieving family.

Similarly, Governor Abiodun, in a condolence letter to Governor Aiyedatiwa, described Oluwatuyi’s death as a great loss to the state and prayed for the repose of his soul.

He expressed sadness at the news of the SSG’s demise, describing him as a consummate public servant, thorough-bred professional, and highly conscientious individual.

The governor stated that the late SSG’s imprints and strides in and out of the government in Ondo State had been nothing short of phenomenal.

“He was a brilliant administrator and sagacious politician. He was an embodiment of virtues and a strong bridge between the political class and the career officers.

“On behalf of the Southern states’ governors, I want to sympathise with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the entire good people of Ondo State over the sudden demise of Oluwatuyi.

“I urge my brother, the State Executive Council, the family and friends of the deceased to take consolation in the fact that the deceased lived a life of service for which he will be remembered,” he said.

On his part, Aiyedatiwa, in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Wale Akinlosotu, said Oluwatuyi’s death resulted from complications arising from the accident.

The statement explained that Oluwatuyi served with distinction and played a pivotal role in the state government, working closely with the governor and other top officials of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

It further noted that the deceased served the government in various capacities, including as chairman of Akure South Local Government, commissioner, and twice as SSG.

“Hon. Oluwatuyi will forever be remembered for his invaluable contributions to the development of Ondo State.

“The Government of Ondo State extends its deepest condolences to the Oluwatuyi family of Akure, friends, and associates during this difficult time.

“Further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared as they become available,” the statement added.

The deceased, an Akure-born politician, was one of the key figures in the state who rallied support for the re-election of Mr Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 Ondo governorship election.

His death has sent shockwaves through the ancient town of Akure, with many residents visibly mourning at his residence.