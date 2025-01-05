CDS to Frontline Troops: Take the Fight to Criminals’ Hideouts, Flush Them Out Completely

*Urges military to respect human rights

*NAF to take delivery of 50 fighter aircraft

Linus Aleke in Abuja



The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has charged troops of the newly established two National Mission Brigades in Samaru Kataf, Kaduna State, and Sector 8 Mangu, Plateau State, called on troops to take the fight to the criminal hideouts and flush them out completely.



This is just as he urged the troops to respect and protect the rights of citizens while conducting their operations.

In a related development, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) would take additional delivery of 50 brand-new aircraft between December 2025 and 2026.

Musa also stressed that personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) are trained to protect lives and property, as well as to respect the rights of citizens.



Musa gave this charge yesterday when he visited frontline units under Operation Safe Haven in Kaduna and Plateau states in continuation of his operational visits to Defence Headquarters-led operations.

The CDS further called on troops to take the fight to the criminal hideouts and flush them out completely.

He told the troops that he desires to see a renewed and greater vigour in the fight against insurgency in the year 2025.

The CDS warned troops to desist from any illegal practices that would bring the name of the AFN to disrepute, even as he called on them to work as a team to achieve more operational successes.



A statement by the Acting Director, of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the General officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander I of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar briefed the CDS on the general security situation under Operation Safe Haven joint operational area.

While in Southern Kaduna, the CDS also paid homage to the Chief of Kagoro, His Royal Highness, Agwam Ufuwai Bonet.



He applauded the Royal father for his support to troops operating in Southern Kaduna.

The CDS was accompanied by the two National Mission Brigades by the Senator representing Kaduna South senatorial district, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung.

The senator expressed appreciation to the CDS for bringing solutions that will address insecurity in the area.



NAF to Take Delivery of 50 Fighter Aircraft



Meanwhile, the CAS, Air Marshal Abubakar, has stated that NAF would take additional delivery of 50 brand-new aircraft between December 2025 and 2026.

Abubakar also recalled that NAF had acquired 12 additional fighter aircraft for the operational capabilities of the Force.



Abubakar stated these yesterday during a parley with NAF Veteran residents in Kaduna.

He added that NAF was poised to take delivery of 24 M-346 fighter aircraft and 10 additional Agusta Westland 109 Trekker helicopters from Italy.

Other platforms being expected, he said, were two additional T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkey, 3 CASA 295 transport aircraft from Spain,E S

A and 12 AH-1Z Vipper helicopters from the United States.

According to the Air Chief, the acquisition of the new aircraft is part of the NAF’s efforts to boost its operational effectiveness.



In addition to the acquisition of new aircraft, he said the NAF also adopted a predictive maintenance culture, which is aimed at reducing equipment failures and downtime.

Abubakar, who was represented by NAF’s Chief of Administration, Air Vice Marshal Idi Sani, at the event, noted that in the last 18 months, the force has made significant strides in various areas.



On welfare, Abubakar said the NAF had initiated several projects aimed at improving the living conditions of its personnel, including affordable housing, meal subsidies, and priority admission for NAF personnel’s wards.

“We are committed to ensuring that our personnel are well taken care of and that they have access to the resources and support they need to perform their duties effectively,” the CAS added.