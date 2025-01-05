Aiyedatiwa Declares Three-day Mourning in Honour of Late SSG, Oluwatuyi

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Sunday declared a three-day mourning and prayers in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Temitayo Oluwatuyi.

The late SSG died on Saturday at an undisclosed hospital. He was involved in a ghastly car accident on Sunday, December 15, 2024, while travelling to Ibadan and was subsequently hospitalised.

However, Governor Aiyedatiwa declared that the three-day mourning and prayer will hold from Sunday, January 5th to Tuesday, 7th.

The governor, who also led members of the State Executive Council on a condolence visit to the wife of the late Oluwatuyi and members of his family in Akure, said the deceased was a recurring decimal in the politics and governance of Ondo State, adding that the history of the state will not be complete without a mention of his impact.

The governor, who also spoke via a video call with the children of the deceased who are based outside the country, extolled the virtues of Oluwatuyi, describing him as a complete gentleman who conducted his public and private life with decorum and humility.

Aiyedatiwa, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, promised the support of the government for the family at this difficult time.

In the condolence register, the governor wrote: “Hon Tayo Oluwatuyi, you came, you lived, you performed your God-given tasks and impacted lives. You have decided to leave us at a time we never expected but God said it is time to come home. May you have rest at the bossom of your creator, God. Amen.”