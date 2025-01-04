Ohanaeze to Tinubu: Write Your Name in Gold By Releasing Nnamdi Kanu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that President Bola Tinubu would write his name in gold if he orders the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

President-General of the group, Fidelis Chukwu, made this known in Enugu while welcoming the President ahead of his official visit to Enugu State today.



In a statement made available to by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonna, Chukwu also commended Tinubu over what he described as the gradual attitudinal change of the federal government towards the Igbo.

“This can be seen with the inauguration of the South East Economic Commission, the appointment of Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, as the Chief of Naval Staff, Sen. David Umahi as the Minister for Works, inclusion of some eminent Igbo in federal boards and parastatals,” he said.



Ohanaeze however, hoped that with his Enugu visit, President Tinubu will write his name with gold in the hearts of Ndigbo and all the well-meaning Nigerians by ordering for the release of Kanu.

The group also commended the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, for his disruptive, innovative and massive infrastructural developments in the state within a short period of his administration.



During his visit, the president is expected to inaugurate some of the numerous projects executed by Governor Mbah’s administration, including the 30 completed and equipped Enugu Smart Green Schools out of 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state, 60 completed and equipped Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres out of the 260 under construction across the 260 wards in the state.



Others are the completed multi-auditorium and multi-functional Enugu International Conference Centre, 90 completed urban roads in Enugu City, state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre as well as 150 patrol vehicles fitted with AI-embedded surveillance cameras.