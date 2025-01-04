Man Utd Set to Swap Rashford for Osimhen

Manchester United could look to use Marcus Rashford as part of a swap deal to sign Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Rashford faces uncertainty over his future at the club after being dropped by Ruben Amorim and insisting he was ready for a “new challenge”.

The 27-year-old is said to be determined to earn a recall to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel ahead of the 2026 World Cup. It’s expected that that is why a move to Saudi Arabia has been rejected.

MEN Sport understands that the forward has turned down three clubs in the Saudi Pro League in deals worth up to £35million. A career-driven move is the priority with the World Cup in just 18 months’ time.

Now, in the latest change of events, United are reportedly considering the opportunity to include Rashford in a swap deal to bring Osimhen to the club. According to The Sun, Napoli boss Antonio Conte could offer Rashford the platform to stay in one of Europe’s top five divisions.

In his place, Osimhen would move to United to bolster Amorim’s forward line. The striker was linked with the club in the summer before eventually joining Galatasaray on loan. But despite being on a season-long loan contract in Turkey, the 26-year-old could permanently leave Napoli in January.The poor form of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund has left United desperate for more firepower in the final third. Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 15 appearances this season to help Galatasaray go top of the Turkish Super Lig.