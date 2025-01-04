“Losing Daylight” Permanent Exhibit at Glover Memorial Hall to Honour Nigeria’s Film Legacy

As part of plans to establish a new Lagos museum dedicated to preserving Nigeria’s film history, The MoNICA Centre and Lufodo Group have joined forces to create a permanent exhibition at the historic Glover Memorial Hall in the heart of Lagos Island.

Nollywood, the world’s second-largest film industry by output, has evolved through distinct eras—from the 19th century to present day. Since colonial times, the Golden Age, the video film era, and now the New Nigerian Cinema and streaming era, Nollywood has profoundly influenced millions across Nigeria and Africa’s cultural values, beliefs, and perspectives. Yet, despite its global success, much of this storied evolution remains undocumented.

Taiwo Adeyemi, director of The MoNICA Centre, emphasized the urgency of this endeavour:

“Collecting, curating, and celebrating this history has become more essential than ever. Making it accessible for younger generations is key to preserving this legacy.” It all began in 2023 with Losing Daylight, a multisensory exhibition that captured Lagos’ attention by addressing the absence of documented history in Nigeria’s film industry. The name, derived from a common phrase used by filmmakers racing against time during productions, symbolized a nostalgic nod to the industry’s past.

The exhibition blended art and history, showcasing film relics such as vintage posters, equipment, scripts, VHS tapes, costumes, and installations that reimagined the golden days of Nigerian cinema. Temporarily hosted at intervals over three months, Losing Daylight welcomed thousands of film enthusiasts and culture custodians in partnership with Ecobank Nigeria, TikTok, and 37 Lagos. During the event, Adeyemi hinted at plans for a permanent home for the collection, ensuring accessibility beyond special events. Now formalized as The MoNICA Centre short for the Museum of Nigerian Cinema and Art, the institution is a registered nonprofit committed to becoming a cultural hub for African art. “This partnership with Glover Memorial Hall is a major step toward realizing that vision,” Adeyemi added.

Built in 1887 to honour Captain John Glover, the Governor of Lagos Colony, Glover Memorial Hall is steeped in history. The venue holds the distinction of hosting Nigeria’s first public film screening in 1903 and was pivotal in the early days of Nigerian film culture.Throughout its rich history, the hall has been a stage for iconic theatre artists such as Kola Ogunmola, Oyin Adejobi, and Hubert Ogunde, whose provocative play Yoruba Ronu sparked government censorship in 1978. It also hosted notable events, including the screening of Wole Soyinka’s Kongi’s Harvest, the W.E.B. Du Bois lecture, and unforgettable performances by jazz greats like Duke Ellington.

The Lagos State Government handed over management of the hall in 2022 to Lufodo Group, founded by Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, with Soji Jacobs at the helm, in partnership with Ciuci Consulting, under the leadership of Dr Chukwuka Monye. Following renovations, Glover Hall remains an important venue for culturally significant events.

Speaking about the collaboration, the co-CEO of Glover Memorial Hall Joke Silva remarked:

“Hosting Losing Daylight as a permanent exhibition here is a perfect fit. This venue played an instrumental role in shaping the film industry we celebrate today. It’s symbolic, full-circle, and a reminder of how art and culture thrive when institutions join forces.”

The permanent exhibition will open to the public in February 2025 at the Glover Memorial Hall.