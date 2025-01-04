Liverpool, Man Utd Reenact Rivalry on Showmax

The attention of the football world will be on Anfield tomorrow, as league leaders, Liverpool, host an out-of-sorts Manchester United in what promises to be an explosive Premier League clash.

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, are in imperious form, having won their last three matches emphatically and sit comfortably atop the Premier League, six points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

In contrast, Manchester United are enduring a torrid run. A 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on Monday marked their fourth straight loss across all competitions. Languishing in 14th place, they face immense pressure to stop their slide and deliver a response against their fiercest rivals.

Elsewhere, Arsenal will travel to Brighton in search of a fourth straight league victory. The Gunners recently brushed aside Brentford 3-1 to reclaim second place, as Mikel Arteta’s men look to keep pace with Liverpool in the title race.

Manchester City, fresh off a morale-boosting 2-0 win against Leicester City, will host West Ham United today. Pep Guardiola’s side aims to build consistency after an uncharacteristically patchy first half of the season.

Chelsea, reeling from a 2-0 defeat to Ipswich Town, must rediscover their form as they visit Crystal Palace. The Blues are winless in their last three games, with Enzo Maresca under growing pressure to turn things around.

In today’s early kick-off, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Newcastle United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ange Postecoglou’s side has not won in their last three matches, while Newcastle has been flying high after four consecutive victories.

With exciting battles at both ends of the table, this weekend’s fixtures promise excitement and intrigue as the Premier League enters the new year.

Visit www.showmax.com for details on how to watch all the Premier League action this weekend.

Sign up for the Showmax Premier League mobile plan for just N3,200 per month.