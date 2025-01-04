James Ume: A Study in Philanthropy

Munachimso Ahamefula writes about the philanthropic activities of the founder, Channels Koos Media Consults Ltd/ Founder, Unubiko Foundation, Mr. Chijioke James Ume

Philosophy imbues humanity with perspectives to life, perhaps that could best explain different attitudes, value systems, and dispositions to life; that will also cast a shaft of light in the direction of the immeasurable pleasure which people who live for others derive from following their hearts by caring for others.

Born in Atan Abam in Arochukwu Local Government Area, in present-day Abia State, one could without fear of contradiction aver that a good dance is deciphered from the sound of the drum as from infancy, Chief Chijioke James Ume would rather take the least of anything to leave others satisfied.

Fast-forward to the present, that inert quality of fending for others has only grown in leaps and bounds so that during the inauguration of one of the numerous projects he has singlehandedly executed, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti who was guest of honour opined that while he was not opposing the opening prayer of the occasion where it was said that God should raise more persons for Atan Abam like him, but that God should raise such caliber of persons for other communities as having two of such in one place would not ensure equitable distribution given what he was already doing for the community.

Incidentally, his village is not the only beneficiary of his large heart. He renovated Ovukwu Abam secondary school with over N500 million and the place is looking like a mini tertiary institution. He did same at Onyerubi secondary school, Ndi Oji Abam in addition to offering scholarships for students in the school. Every year, before Governor Otti announced free education, Chief James, the Ike Abam always wrote off the exam fees and school fees for both primary and secondary schools in the area.

Under his Unubiko Foundation, he has offered scholarships to countless students in addition to another joint scholarship for girl child education where he co-sponsors bright female students with full scholarships.

Abam has 27 villages and he has provided boreholes for all the villages and those with high population density, he sunk more than one borehole thereby making water available to the people.

When Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) disconnected power from some communities in Abam, he also stepped in and defrayed humongous bills foisted on them and restored power to their places.

When Ndi Ebe Abam bridge reconstruction stalled, he used his personal resources to rebuild the bridge and linked the community back with civilisation.

His support for women groups defies understanding and is apparently compulsive leading to hefty donations to women groups in support of stated goals. He demonstrated that when he took over the Women hall in Atan Abam, expanded and completed the project for them and later followed it up with donation of N50 million to Idima Abam women on one of his stopovers in the community.

When he visited the ancestral Amelu Abam and noticed that the customary court there was dilapidated, he wasted no time in building a new and befitting one for the community. He spreads light and development wherever he goes.

His house along Ndi Oji road has turned into a Mecca of sorts as people visit to have their personal problems attended to. Yearly, he distributes cars to people, build houses for indigents and recently acquired some hectares of land where he built 56 two-bedroom flats for indigents to be distributed to people who ordinarily lack the financial muscle to build own houses.

In 2024 December, while tragedies were dogging distribution of food items across the country, he seamlessly distributed his without any incident and to show he is not clout chasing, no publicity attended his where people got food items and money.

When COVID-19 reared its ugly head and chased people into their closets, one of the most pressing problems people faced was hunger and starvation; using his foundation, he distributed food items like rice, pastas and tubers across all Abam villages and later extended to communities across the country where his attention was drawn to the plight of the people.

Having a media bias, Ike Abam never left any issue that related to journalists unattended. During COVID-19, he shared food items to journalists first in Abuja and later across chapels. He constantly writes off medical bills of people mostly held in hospitals due to their inability to defray bills; he constantly sponsors. Journalists for medical treatments and pays their rents as well as other bills for their families. Most children who had dropped out of school due to financial stress are constantly brought under the Unubiko Foundation.

Recently, he donated N500 million to Abia State Polytechnic, Aba during their convocation.

Commenting on the pledge to the Polytechnic, Ume said it was to enable the institution expedite its infrastructure projects to create a conducive and sustainable environment for learning. He pointed out that the disbursement of the N500 million would be overseen by Governor Otti.

“The Governor would be in charge of the disbursement of the funds. The governor would also choose the particular project he wants for the school,” Ume noted.

He added, “We are doing 56 units of two-bedroom homes for the less privileged in the state, all solar-powered. It would be handed over by Christmas.”

A northern group, the Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), an umbrella body of over 21 million polytechnic students across Nigeria said the N500 million endowment by the founder, Unubiko Foundation, will transform the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Speaker of Arewa Youth, Mohammed Danlami said the N500 million and the building for the less privileged in the state would reduce housing deficit.

He said, “The donation to the Polytechnic by Chief Ume was done in other to support the infrastructural demands of the Polytechnic to create a conducive, sustainable environment for learning and support the Abia State Government’s mission to enhance literacy in the state, whereas the homes are meant to provide shelter for the less privileged and ease life for them in this difficult economic times.

“These are both commendable humanitarian acts exhibited by Chief Ume. It shows how large and pure his heart is, and we urge other Nigerians to emulate this philanthropic nature of serving the community.”

Danlami added, “Arewa Youth Assembly is very proud of the foundation and its founder, Ume, for all the positive contributions he has made to the advancement and development of several communities, institutions and individuals across Nigeria.

AYA said the entire Abia students, Nigerian Students, and Nigerian people are lucky and grateful to have Chief James Ume.

“While we call on the Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, to not derail from this charitable and God’s path but continue impacting positively, we pray God almighty will continue to protect and guide him at all times,” it added.

On his part, the National President, NAPS, Rowan Opeyemi Munir, described the donation and housing project as a remarkable gesture and a significant boost to the infrastructural development of the institution

He also said the gesture was an inspiring demonstration of commitment to education and national development.

NAPS said, “This initiative will not only address the pressing infrastructural demands of the institution but will also enhance the learning environment for students, promote academic excellence, and serve as a model for other philanthropic bodies to emulate.

“The transformation of educational institutions is pivotal to the progress of our nation, and the Unubiko Foundation has set a commendable precedent in this regard.

“NAPS acknowledges and celebrates this unparalleled act of generosity and vision by the Foundation, led by its esteemed Founder, whose unwavering dedication to the cause of education resonates deeply with our goals. This milestone is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts between private organizations and educational institutions to foster meaningful change.

“We encourage other well-meaning individuals and organisations to take a cue from the Unubiko Foundation by investing in education, as it remains the most enduring legacy for societal growth and sustainable development.” Also, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the All-Africa Students Union (AASU) expressed excitement over the N500 million infrastructure endowment to the Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic (formerly Abia State Polytechnic).

NANS said the founder of Unubiko Foundation has proven to be a pillar of education in the country and Africa at large.

NANS President, Lucky Emonefe said the association “Wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the Unubiko Foundation, founded by Chief James Ume, for its remarkable philanthropic efforts in supporting education in Abia State and beyond.

“We are particularly delighted to acknowledge the foundation’s recent donation of N500 million to Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic (formerly Abia State Polytechnic) to support the institution’s infrastructural development. This generous gesture demonstrates the foundation’s commitment to promoting quality education and empowering young Nigerians.

“Furthermore, we commend the Unubiko Foundation for its dedication to providing support to the less privileged in Abia State. The foundation’s efforts to build 56 units of two-bedroom homes for the less privileged, all solar-powered, are truly commendable.”

NANS assured Ume and the Unubiko Foundation that “Nigerian students’ community is solidly behind their philanthropic endeavours.”

“We will ensure that the donated funds are utilized judiciously for the growth and development of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, as well as for the advancement of education in Abia State and Nigeria.”

Similarly, the leadership of the Continental Student Movement – the All-Africa Students Union (AASU) said it is thrilled by the “extraordinary philanthropic gesture” of Unubiko Foundation.

President, All-Africa Students Union (AASU), Osisiogu Osikenyi praised the founder of Unubiko Foundation for his “Selfless act.”

AASU described Chief James as a “shining example of leadership, generosity, and commitment to education.”

AASU said, “This donation will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the institution, enabling it to enhance its infrastructure, resources, and academic programs.

“Your contribution will inspire countless students, faculty, and staff, and have a lasting legacy in the pursuit of excellence in education. We salute your vision, kindness, and dedication to empowering future generations.”

Attempting to chronicle all his interventions would be like attempting the impossible since he follows the biblical dictum of not letting his right hand know what his left hand is doing. He simply lives philanthropy and is committed to community and human capital development.