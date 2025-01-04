‘Deteriorate Further’ Wrong 

Ebere Wabara

“The rising cost of living and hunger in the land can lead to social unrest if the situation is allowed to deteriorate further.” Please end the sentence at ‘deteriorate’—‘further’ is redundant.

THE NATION ON SUNDAY COMMENT of December 29 goofed twice: “…said the solution to the lingering kerosene scarcity lies (lay) in switching over to….”

“…time will come when more Nigerians will demand for it and the question of meeting the demand will surface.” ‘Demand’, when used as a verb, does not take ‘for’.

Sunday Leadership of December 22 takes over from the preceding medium with a headline gaffe and a back page blunder: “The Buni Yadi students (students’) massacre in Yobe”

“…as each of their dead children’s friends marry (marries), have children.”

Next is SOCCER STAR illiteracy of December 28: “Unstopable Chelsea” Spell-check: unstoppable

Daily Trust of December 23 toed my misstep: “My experience in Edo is mix (a mixed) bag of the good, the bad and the very ugly—CP”

“Ijaw youths split, accuse politicians of high jacking (sic) body” Is this loose thinking or carelessness” Get it right: hijacking.

“Some of the chairmen of the existing 13 council areas were not marching (matching) the allocation they collected with equivalent developmental efforts.”

“…it would be a major triumph of the rule of law and transparency campaign if the federal authorities stick to their gun (guns)—that the rules must be obeyed.”

“Well that’s the story making (doing or going) the rounds.”

“Ex-Governor Obi’s rare gesture has never and may never be seen in (on) this shore for a long time to come.”

“To Gen Adebayo: enough of that (those) crocodile tears.”

“This man was virtually responsible for restoring back the world’s confidence in the dollar.” In readers’ interest, next time delete ‘back’ which is embodied in ‘restoration’.

“President Tinubu has all these abilities, he just have (has) to make up his mind….”

“Some may say that this may result into (in) inflation, no it won’t.”

“It bothers (borders) on the incredulous that people don’t pay tax in this country.”

“There must be some common issues that the centre will have to take care off (of).”

“Chief Rochas Anayo Okorocha returned to Owerri with pomp and pageantry.” A long time ago I came across this phrasal irritant created by Nigerians (“pomp and pageantry”)! The man returned in pomp and ceremony or pomp and circumstance. And for classical writers, simply pomp

“The contemptuous act of the duo, without fear of contradiction (a comma, please) had unleashed unprecedented damages (damage) to the image of Afenifere in the state.” ‘Damage’ is uncountable except in reparative circumstances.

“Money spent that could otherwise be expended into (on) production is spent on.…”

“Every feasible measure should be taken to shop (shore) up the value of naira from plummeting any further.”

“In order (other) words….”

“Iwo female undergraduate students of Bayero University Kano died on Thursday night, following a ghastly (fatal) auto crash.”

“The national conference committee has precedence (a precedent) offshore in South Africa.”

“The…issues bothering (bordering) on the credentials of the leadership.”

“However, with what we are now being treated to by the power players of yesteryears…” ‘Yesteryear’ is non-count, once more.

“To most Nigerians, he is the architect of the fragile peace that Nigerians are currently enjoying.” Inclusion of currency here is clearly uncalled for.

“Let government alleviate poverty, let the taps flow with portable water, let there be light as God commanded.” This way: potable water.

“Man arrested over wife’s death.” The man was arrested for his wife’s death.

“But let him bear in mind that whatever is good for the goose is equally good for the gander…” Fixed expression: what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

“…as Nigeria humbly joins the bandwagon of the poorest countries of the world.” Not yet time for celebration: climb or jump on/aboard the bandwagon.

“I also believed that dreams must preceed plans and plans must preceed building.” Spell-check: precede

“One of its main topic concerned the question.…” Just an observation: One of its main topics….

“…I saw something in Diana that was deeper than frolic and contrary to the exaggerated gossips and controversies of the tabloid and yellow press.” ‘Gossip’ is uncountable when reference is to ‘talks’, but I hate gossips (those who gossip—not gossipers!).

“Cape Verde police say that a new cadre of ‘Mules’ who can carry between 300 to 500 grams of cocaine, now specialized in supplying the local market.” Either: between 3 and 5 or from 3 to5. No alloy.

At Bukuru in the outskirts of Jos, they can no longer count breadwinners who have absconded on their finger-tips for the number continues to swell.” This way: on the outskirts.

“For the domestic fronts of multilateral imperialism—the comprador bourgeoisies.…” Get it right: the bourgeoisie (collective).

“NERC explains erractic failure of power” No erratic spelling!

“An hospital’s distress call” I am averse to Elizabethan English. A contemporary output: A hospital’s distress call

Wrong: pay last respect to the dead. Stock expression: last respects.

“And there was also…in a continent where such basics as electricity supply were still luxuries for a generality of the population.” This way: on a continent.

“The gap between the rich and the poor is constantly widening as there is no concerted efforts (effort) by the powers that be (powers-that-be) to….”

“This explains the incidents of rural-urban drifts that have worsen (worsened) the security challenges in the cities.”

“Our committee has the responsibility to oversight (oversee) BPP….”

“…it is not to intimidate or witch-hunt them but to rub minds (dialogue, exchange ideas, discuss, talk, converse—not ‘rub minds’!) and enlighten….” How do you even ‘rub minds’?

“…the debate had far progressed beyond the introductory stage to the question and answer (question-and-answer) session.

“But the minister seems to have swam (swum) into troubled waters recently with allegations ranging from insensitivity to abuse of office….”

“Voters apathy mars election” News: Voter apathy…

“The presidency, also aware of its interests, may do same (the same).”

“…takes a look at the fallouts, recent studies and how women are coping.” New WOMAN: ‘fallout’ is uncountable.