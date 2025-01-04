As Mountain Top Varsity Honours Alex Mbata

Fehintola Akinmade





Since we currently inhabit an increasingly individualised world where certain people tend to prioritise personal gain, some may pay scant attention to the value of giving. But giving, especially the institutionalised giving called philanthropy, has towering benefits, not just for the larger human community but for the giver himself/herself.

As the organisation, Christian Business Sisterhood, notes, research is fairly unanimous on the fact that, “generosity can lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and even extend your lifespan.”

This is because “better health means you have more time and energy to put into your business. Giving makes you happier. It’s a well-known fact that giving makes you feel good.”

Tifany Boyles, proprietor of the philanthropic consulting company, Red Philanthropy, observes pointedly: “With generations being nicknamed the “selfie generation” and social media perpetuating narcissistic behaviors, philanthropy compels just the opposite. Taking an interest in social causes inspires us to educate ourselves beyond our personal network and to consider lives beyond our own…We must preserve the purpose of philanthropy – to create public good rather than personal gain. When personal gain is the donor’s motivation, that is when philanthropy loses its purpose and can cause harm. While the purpose of philanthropy is not to benefit one’s self, there is no question that giving has indirect and incredible benefits to the generous.”

In continually seeking to make a change in his environment through his philanthropic activities, the frontline politician, entrepreneur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ABM Global Ltd, Dr. Alex Mbata, a member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry (MFM), is simply intent on spreading joy.

No more, no less. And that is why authorities of the Mountain Top University (MTU), a top-notch Christian institution located in Makogi Oba, Ogun State, founded in 2015 and reputed, “for its strictness and enforcement of spiritual activities as well as one of the best music departments in the country,” garlanded him with an Honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) degree during its sixth convocation ceremonies held at Prayer City last month, an occasion where 378 graduates were awarded first degrees and post-graduate degrees in different disciplines.

The faith-based university would not let his “philanthropic disposition and commitment to the improved welfare of mankind” go unrewarded. It decided to give honour to whom it was due, as the awardee had been emotionally and financially invested in the success of the university over time.

Fittingly, the keynote speaker at the ceremony, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, instructively averred that the task before the country “is to be innovative and serve others so that the world will be a better place for all,” while the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire Bible Church and Chancellor of the University, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, also charged the graduands to be the light and salt of the world in line with biblical injunction. Olukoya spoke glowingly about, Dr Alex Mbata, saying he had inspired and contributed significantly to the sustenance of Mountain of Fire Bible Church, owners of the university, and the university itself. Olukoya did not fail to note that since its inception, MTU had been producing morally sound, academically excellent, hardworking graduates equipped with the vocational skills to be self-independent and be employers of labour. In his response, Mbata thanked the management and staff of the university for the award which he said would spur him to do more. And, there and then, he promised to build and donate a 100-bed female hostel to the university, taking his contributions to the university to another level entirely.

No doubt, the 100-bed facility promised by Mbata would further ease accommodation challenges in the university, giving students opportunity to learn in a serene environment devoid of the usual noise that characterises off-campus residency.

It would certainly go a long way to make life comfortable for students in the school, which has achieved recognition as the top-ranked institution in Nigeria and gained global recognition for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4—Quality Education, as assessed by the Times Higher Education Impact Ranking, and also excelled in SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger), achieving high rankings in Nigeria.

It can be no surprise, given MTU’s commitment to excellence, that the National Universities Commission (NUC) just approved five new academic programmes, namely Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Nutrition and Dietetics, Public Health, and Biomedical Technology, for the university. And with the commitment of individuals like Dr Alex Mbata and other public-spirited individuals to its growth, things can only get better.

The award underscores Mbata’s many contributions to the university, the private sector in Nigeria and Africa in general. As attested to by the eminent Nigerians who accompanied the philanthropist to the ceremony, including Chief Tony Chukwu, and a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Godfrey Dikeocha, the awardee is richly deserving of the honour.