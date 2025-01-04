2024: Platform for Building Lasting Security and Stability

Kalu Okoronkwo





As Africa navigates its path toward sustainable development and security, the just concluded African Military Games Abuja (AMGA Abuja 2024) stands out as a landmark sporting event that has reshaped the narrative of military engagement beyond the battlefield.

By bringing together military personnel from across the continent, the games have fostered a sense of unity and shared purpose that transcends national interests and reminds us that security and stability are not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of strong, cooperative relationships built on mutual respect and trust.

As the stadium lights dimmed and delegates began their journeys home, the legacy of the African Military Games Abuja 2024 was clear. The closing ceremony of the games was an unforgettable spectacle that brought the event to a climactic end.

Significantly, the second edition of the games was much more than a showcase of athletic talent. It was a resounding celebration of unity, shared purpose, and the triumph of collective victory.

The convergence of sports, culture, and entertainment camaraderie painted a vivid picture of Africa’s resilience and strength.

Delegates from about 21 African nations marched into the stadium, proudly bearing their national flags and adorned in colorful uniforms that reflected their unique cultural identities. The opening ceremony set the tone with an awe-inspiring fusion of traditional and modern performances, symbolizing the harmony of Africa’s past and future.

Speaking on the success of the games, Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff, a former athlete himself General Christopher Musa, who also was the chief host said hosting the game highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening African partnerships through sports diplomacy, reinforcing trust and collaboration on issues of regional security and stability.

According to him, “The Games are a step toward revitalizing African unity and self-sufficiency while projecting a continent ready to address its challenges and stand stronger on the global stage.”

Given the preparedness and execution of the games by the organisers, it was therefore no wonder that the just concluded African Military Games Abuja, 2024, left a lasting feeling for those who participated in the games or thronged the MKO Abiola international stadium Abuja to witness it and also, those who watched from the comfort of their homes as Nigeria for the first time in over 10 years hosted a global event without any trace of hiccups.

Most of the countries that made it to the games also gave their scorecard as to Nigeria’s ability to host the world as all were excited with the warmness and hospitality Nigeria and Nigerians extended to them.

Indeed, the just concluded games was an event to be much remembered. Worthy of mention also was the vibrancy of the Mami Market—a lively hub of commerce that sprang to life during the games. Vendors, artisans, and entrepreneurs from across the continent converge at the mami markets to sell goods ranging from traditional crafts and clothing to food and beverages etc.

The influx of participants, spectators, and support staff transformed the market into an economic powerhouse, fostering trade and boosting local economies.

Additionally, the market provided a unique opportunity for established organizations and small-scale entrepreneurs to reach new audiences, contributing to grassroots economic empowerment. Banks, FMCGs, manufacturing concerns among others were common sites with branding displays that added colorful bent to the event.

The African Military Game also presented a unique opportunity for the Nigerian Armed Forces to showcase their skills to the world as about 1,600 officers and personnel of the Armed Forces drawn from various military formations across the country participated during the event.

Nigeria, Algeria and Kenya topped the list of medalists’ tables at the games. Nigeria got 114 Gold, 65 Silver and 55 Bronze bringing it to 234 medals that shot the country to 1st position during the games.

Algeria, Nigeria’s closest rival got 53 Gold, 22 Silver and 21 Broze while, Kenya coasted home with 21 Gold, 17 Silver and 12 Bronze placing them in 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

The event not only showcased athletic talent but also underscored the armed forces commitment to using sports as a platform for diplomacy, cultural exchange, and the promotion of African unity.

To this end, one major milestone achieved with AMGA 2024 was how previously aggrieved countries who in their own volition pulled out from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) was rallied to feature during the games.

Mali and Burkina Faso participated at the event while Republic of Niger at the dying minutes could not send contingents but had valid and acceptable reasons while it failed to participate thus furthering cooperation and sports diplomacy among African nations.

According to the Chief of Defence Staff on why the armed forces has invested heavily on sports, “Sports embodies the values we uphold in the military: discipline, perseverance, and unity. The African Military Games provides an opportunity to celebrate these values while building bonds of friendship across the continent.” he said.

The just concluded African Military Games (AMGA Abuja 2024) was also spectacular as entertainment was a core component of the Games and underlying the holistic approach of the organizers to make the event memorable.

Music icons, Olamide Baddo; D’banj, Timi Dakolo Yemi Alade, Kaycee, Ice Prince, Patoranking among and other known traditional music icons delivered unforgettable performances during the inauguration of the games and the closing ceremony.

Sports have an unparalleled capacity to unite people, and in this context, they enable military personnel from diverse backgrounds to interact, share experiences, and build mutual trust.

These interactions also paved the way for stronger interpersonal and inter-military relationships, which are critical in times of regional crises or joint peacekeeping operations

Under the guidance of General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Nigerian Armed Forces are setting a new standard for military engagement in Africa and leaving a legacy of unity and collaboration that will resonate for years to come.

He is pioneering a future where the armed forces are not just defenders but also builders of peace, unity, and development across Africa.

*Okoronkwo, a leadership and good governance advocate writes from Lagos and can be reached via kalu.okoronkwo@gmail.com