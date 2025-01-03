Shettima to Perform Official Graduation of 1,128 Skills Acquisition Students in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





Vice President Kasim Shettima is expected to perform official graduation of 1,128 skills acquisition students who have learned different skills at the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational Training Centre, in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Friday.

Shettima will also perform official distribution of relief items to victims of flood disaster as part of government’s effort to ease the ugly situation victims had found themselves during his visit in the state today.

This was made known at a press conference held in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital as part of activities to mark the visit of the Vice President to Nasarawa State.

The Executive Director of the Wing Commander Abdullahi Ibrahim Vocational Training Centre, Daniel Ewuga Asele, who said the number of trainees were drawn from different states and they were trained in the first and third quarters of 2024.

Speaking during the briefing, the Executive Director explained the students were trained in 40 different contemporary and marketable skills that are highly demanded in the labour market today.

According to him, “1,128, students were trained in the last year 2024. They were trained in forty 40, different contemporary and marketable skills that are highly sold in the labour market.

“And they will be all graduated today. We have accredited all of them from test to examination that we have administered to them coupled with their final projects, all of them found were worthy in character and learning,” the Executive Director said.

Speaking about victims of flood disaster, the Commissioner of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Margaret Otaki Elayo, said last year the state was affected with flood disaster where some communities were displaced while some were rendered homeless due to flood in those communities.

She added that part of the visit of the Vice President is to perform official distribution of relief items to the affected people in the state.

The commissioner of Humanitarian and disaster management also disclosed that over 1,845, people were affected by flood; adding that out of this number the ministry is still expecting more numbers from those investigating the incident.