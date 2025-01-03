Omoluwabi Festival: Hills Harvest Microfinance Bank Partners with Gbagede Ewa Ede Foundation to Promote Diligence and Integrity

Hills Harvest Microfinance Bank, in collaboration with the Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, successfully organized the Omoluwabi Festival to celebrate the virtues of diligence and integrity. The event, held on 17th December 2024, brought together community leaders, entrepreneurs, and individuals who exemplify these values, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to empowering lives and fostering ethical practices.

Hills Harvest Microfinance Bank, located at 1 Rotimi Street, Papa Ajao, Ladipo, Mushin, Lagos, is renowned for its innovative financial solutions, including micro-lending, asset-based lending, salary-based lending, business lending, agency banking, Ajo/Esusu savings, and POS merchant terminals. The bank’s mission to empower lives aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the Omoluwabi Festival, which celebrates the cultural values of hard work, honesty, and community service.

Speaking about the event, the Managing Director of Hills Harvest Microfinance Bank, Deji Rotimi expressed the bank’s dedication to community development, stating, “As a financial institution deeply rooted in the community, we are proud to partner with Gbagede Ewaede Foundation for this remarkable event. The Omoluwabi Festival is a testament to our shared commitment to promoting values that drive sustainable development and enrich lives.”

The partnership with Gbagede Ewaede Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting cultural heritage and social responsibility, underscores Hills Harvest’s dedication to social impact beyond financial services. Through the festival, the bank highlighted the importance of integrity and diligence as cornerstones of both personal and professional success.

The Head of Corporate Communications, Mosunmola Orioye remarked, “This festival is an opportunity for us to highlight the timeless values of diligence and integrity. Hills Harvest Microfinance Bank is committed to promoting these virtues through our initiatives and partnerships.”

The festival featured cultural performances, storytelling, and awards recognizing individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to their communities through ethical and diligent practices.

A representative from the organizers emphasized the core message of the festival, saying, “Reputation is more valuable than any material possession. This event highlights the importance of standing tall in one’s values and beliefs, and letting actions speak louder than words. The Omoluwabi Festival shines a light on those who prioritize character over wealth, reminding us that success is not measured by money alone but by the impact we have on others.”

Hills Harvest Microfinance Bank remains steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and businesses through innovative financial solutions while promoting social values that strengthen the fabric of the community.