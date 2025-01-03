New Year Tragedy: Police Begin Investigations into Murder of Ex-federal Controller of Works in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command of Criminal Investigation Bureau (SCIB) have commenced full investigation into the murder of a former Controller of Work at the Federal Ministry of Work and Housing, Mr. AbdulRazaq Ajani.

Ajani was murdered at his residence located at Dele Gege Street, Aderoju area, off Awolowo Road, Tanke in Ilorin South Local Government Area of the state at about 3 p.m. on the day of the new year celebrations.

The attackers, according to THISDAY checks, were alleged to be trailing Mr. Ajani from his home town of Offa to Ilorin where he was murdered.

It was learnt that the former controller was said to be in his home town of Offa in Offa Local Government Area of the state recently where he celebrated the just concluded Christmas before he decided to come to Ilorin with his family for New Year celebrations but he was murdered by his assailants in Ilorin.

Sources close to the family told journalists on Thursday that, the attackers of the victim were said to be between the ages of 21 and 25.

However, speaking with journalists in Ilorin yesterday on the incident, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, confirmed the incident.

Ejire-Adeyemi said: “Yes, the incident happened. I can confirm to you that there was a report that a retired controller of works was killed in Tanke area yesterday (Wednesday) in Ilorin”.

She however said, “Police have waded into the incident and have commenced investigation on it.”

Asked if any arrest has been made, the PPRO said that no suspect has been arrested but investigation has commenced.