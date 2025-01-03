ISDI Lagos Chapter Unveils N750,000 Welfare Package, Raises Bar for Community Devt

Mary Nnah





The Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Indigenes (ISDI) Lagos Chapter has unveiled a N750,000 welfare package for its members, setting a new standard for community development in Nigeria.

The package, which includes food items, POS, and other forms of support, was presented to members at the association’s end-of-year party and empowerment programme, themed “Unity for Development,” held recently at the Nigerian Ports Authority Club House, Surulere, Lagos.

According to Elder Samuel Usoro, President of ISDI, Lagos, the welfare package demonstrates the association’s commitment to the well-being of its members.

“We recognise that our members are the backbone of our community, and we are dedicated to supporting them in any way we can. This welfare package is just one example of our commitment to their well-being”, Usoro said.

The ISDI Lagos Chapter’s welfare package has been hailed as a model for community development in Nigeria.

The association’s focus on supporting its members has raised the bar for other community organisations, and is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of its members.

The event, which was attended by dignitaries and members of the association, also featured a raffle draw and a thanksgiving prayer.

In his address, Usoro highlighted the achievements of the association in 2024, including the registration of the district with the Corporate Affairs Commission, establishment of the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Indigenes Co-operative Society, and provision of employment opportunities to members.

He also announced plans for the association’s 2025 work plan, which includes sustaining members’ welfare, acquiring landed property in Lagos to construct a befitting Town Hall/Events Centre, and expanding the association through the creation of chapters to reach out to indigenes in remote areas.

The ISDI Lagos Chapter’s welfare package is a testament to the power of community organizations to make a positive impact on the lives of their members. As the association continues to grow and evolve, it is likely to remain a leader in community development in Nigeria.

The association’s commitment to community development has not gone unnoticed. The President of ISDI, Lagos, Elder Samuel Usoro, FCILT, was praised for his leadership and vision.

“Under Elder Usoro’s leadership, ISDI Lagos Chapter has become a shining example of what community organizations can achieve when they work together towards a common goal,” said a member of the association.

As the ISDI Lagos Chapter looks to the future, it is clear that the association will continue to play a vital role in promoting community development in Nigeria.