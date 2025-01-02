Vitafoam Reiterates Commitment to Mother, Childcare

…Donates gifts to first babies of 2025

Uzoma Mba

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, on Wednesday, presented corporate gifts to the first baby of the year at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Lagos.

The presentation was a long- running corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative by the leading foam and house furniture manufacturing group.

Commercial Director, Vitafoam Nigeria, Alhaji Dahiru Gambo, who led other senior staff of the company for the annual-baby-of-the –year ceremony, said Vitafoam remained committed to mother and child healthcare.

He said the gesture was a way of giving back to the society.

“We consider this a form of CSR. It is our own little way of giving back to the community and also promoting our brand,” said an elated Gambo.

The Vitafoam boss, who revealed that this CSR initiative has been running for five decades now, reiterated the company’s commitment towards supporting the nation’s healthcare through such gestures.

He advised the parents of the newborn to plan adequately for the future of the child and to ensure full potentials in life.

Gambo presented some corporate gift items including mattresses, baby cots, pillows and other household items to the parents and hospital, in company of other Vitafoam staff, including the National Sales Manager, Olujide Peters, Brand Manager, Kofoworola Giwa, and others.

The Vitafoam team were welcomed by the staff and management of the Lagos Island Maternity, led by the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Olufemi Omololu, his deputy, Dr. Simon Bazauye, Apex Nurse, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Champion, Head of Admin and Human Resources, Mrs. Kudirat Saliu, and others.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Champion said that/ “The first baby of the year, a male child, was delivered at 12.37 am, weighing 4.6kg. He is an active baby doing so well.”

An elated Mrs. Champion commended Vitafoam’s board and management for the good gesture, which she described as worthwhile.

Echoing similar opinion, Dr. Omololu, who expressed his profound gratitude to Vitafoam said : ” It was heartening to note that Vitafoam usually comes to add a lot of pomp and colour to the first-baby-of-year-celebration.

“We commend the Company for this CSR and would like to encourage the management and staff of Vitafoam and indeed everybody to continue to have that spirit of giving because when we do that things will get better for us. We must all continue to help one another for continuous development.”

Expectedly, the parent of the newborn, Rafiu Suleiman, 33, and wife, Mrs. Rashidat Suleiman, 30, were effusive with praises for Vitafoam for their kind gestures.

The parents, who said the baby was their fourth child, expressed gratitude to Vitafoam for their generous gifts and donations to their baby.