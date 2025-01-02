Uzodimma Pledges Accelerated Devt in 2025

Tony Icheku in Owerri





Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has assured the people of accelerated development in all parts of the state this year.

He said with the planned industrialisation of the state and the level of infrastructural development already achieved by his administration, Imo will experience an economic boom this year.

In his new year message to Imo people, the governor, urged them to support the administration and re-dedicate themselves to the service of the state.

He also tasked them to love one another as brothers and sisters and “avoid negative tendencies that hinder the spirit of togetherness needed to foster the growth and development of the state.”

He also urged the people to reaffirm their hope in a better tomorrow, saying that Nigerians will emerge stronger from the current economic challenges if they have faith in God.

Reflecting on the economic growth of the state, Uzodimma disclosed that with the faithful implementation of the 2025 budget of N807 billion, he would have set Imo on an irreversible path of sustainable development.

He described the budget as “a clear statement of my determination to vigorously pursue the industrialisation of the state by strengthening our infrastructure.”

According to him, apart from the completion of his legacy projects started last year, especially the iconic Assumpta Flyover, the Owerri-Umuahia road, and the provision of uninterrupted power supply, the communities in the state will experience “renewed vitality as my administration will assist them in implementing various projects.”

Uzodimma expressed confidence that the newly democratised local governments will also assist the communities in achieving rapid growth.

The governor assured civil servants and pensioners in the state of sustainable payment of salaries and pensions and gratuities to make lives more meaningful for them.

Uzodimma pledged his unwavering commitment and dedication towards serving Imo people diligently and honestly to justify the confidence they reposed in him through his reelection.

He accordingly charged those working with him in the executive to redouble their efforts to ensure that Imo people receive first class service this year.

He said: “This year, 2025, is a defining year for all of us to prove our mettle in serving the people of the State. Laxity and corruption will not be tolerated.

“Let it be clear that those called to serve Imo State in my administration must either serve with dignity and integrity or face the consequences.

“To those who promote insecurity and social tension in the state, I urge you once again to repent and embrace peace. Take advantage of this new year to make peace with God and your conscience.

“If you persist, the long arm of the law will catch up with you, and you will be held accountable for your evil deeds

“With the signing into law of our administration’s Eight Hundred and Seven Billion Naira Appropriation Bill on Monday, I can confidently say that I have set the state on an irreversible path of economic growth.

“As you know, 86.09% or six hundred and ninety-four billion, seven hundred and eighty-six million, forty-one thousand, two hundred and twenty naira (N694,786,04,220) of the budget is allocated to capital projects.

“This is a clear statement of my determination to vigorously pursue the industrialization of the state by strengthening our infrastructure.

“Several legacy projects initiated last year will be completed this year. These include, but are not limited to, the iconic Assumpta Flyover, the Owerri-Umuahia Road, the provision of uninterrupted power supply statewide, the Imo Concorde Hilton Hotel, and the iconic Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre.

“Equally, the Orashi Free Trade Zone and other ancillary projects, such as the dredging of the Oguta/Orashi rivers to the Atlantic, will be expedited to attract foreign and domestic investors.

“In this regard, I recommit myself to working harder and maintaining transparency in the allocation of your resources for the maximum benefit of the people.

“I assure you that the 2025 budget will be faithfully implemented to address the needs of our people and achieve the administration’s goals.

“As I promised during my second-term inauguration speech, the pace of governance will continue to accelerate, and service delivery will be enhanced.

“I am committed to serving Imo people diligently and honestly. Your overwhelming support in the 2023 elections has further strengthened my resolve to serve you better. I urge those serving Imo people with me to redouble their efforts.

“This year, 2025 is a defining year for all of us to prove our mettle in serving the people of the state. Laxity and corruption will not be tolerated. Let it be clear that those called to serve Imo State in my administration must either serve with dignity and integrity or face the consequences.”